New this week: Shania, ‘Princess Power’ and Pamela Anderson

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— If you haven’t managed to catch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” yet, the Marvel sequel arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday with a batch of five Oscar nominations to its name, including best supporting actress for Angela Bassett and original song (“Lift Me Up,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler). In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, “‘Wakanda Forever’ is overlong, a little unwieldy and somewhat mystifyingly steers toward a climax on a barge in the middle of the Atlantic. But Coogler’s fluid command of mixing intimacy with spectacle remains gripping.”

— Pamela Anderson has been making headlines again for revelations in the documentary “Pamela, A Love Story,” coming to Netflix on Tuesday. After many people trying tell her story for her — including in the recent Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” which Anderson chose not to contribute to and called “salt on the wound” and “not necessary” — she tells her story herself through archival footage and personal journals. Ryan White (“The Keepers,” “Ask Dr. Ruth” and “Goodnight Oppy”) directs.

— For the kids, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” also comes to Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 4. The movie based on the popular Bernard Waber series is hybrid live action/ CGI and a musical as well, featuring Shawn Mendes as the titular Crocodile Lyle. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy also star. The story focuses on a family who has recently relocated to New York City and their son (Winslow Fegley) is struggling to adapt until the caviar-loving crocodile enters his life.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Shania Twain kicks off her new album with a strut — the infectious line-dance-inducing “Giddy Up!” “I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone,” she explains. The five-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter’s sixth album “Queen of Me” is released on Friday, Feb. 3. Songs among the 12-track set include the glistening pop of “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Inhale/Exhale Air,” which she wrote after her battle with COVID-19.

— The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May and you can get ahead by listening to one of Ireland’s shortlisted entries, the moving “Hawaii” from Public Image Ltd. It’s the band’s first music in eight years and it’s a love letter to band leader John Lydon’s wife, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” says the former Sex Pistols frontman. All six of Ireland’s hopefuls will compete on Ireland’s “The Late Late Show” on Friday, Feb. 3 streaming worldwide.

— Take a trip back in time to 2012 for a front-row seat to what The Rolling Stones call “one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.” That was the night in New Jersey that featured guest appearances by The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen. The set is being released as “GRRR Live!” and a video on demand from the band’s website will stream for $9.99. Tune in Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. GMT, 8 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. AWST on Friday, Feb. 3. It has not been available to fans since it originally aired on pay-per-view in 2012.

— Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie have teamed up to executive produce a new animated children’s series on Netflix called “Princess Power.” The show centers around Penny Pineapple, Kira Kiwi, Bea Blueberry, and Rita Raspberry, all princesses who are devoted to help others while teaching young viewers about inclusivity, diversity, teamwork and friendship. It’s based on Guthrie’s bestselling children’s book “Princesses Wear Pants.” Guest stars on “Princess Power” are voiced by Rita Moreno, Andrew Rannells, Tan France, Jenna Ushkowitz and Guthrie as well. All 14 episodes drop Monday.

— The relationship between the U.S. and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may be strained now due to the war in Ukraine, but his clashes with American presidents goes back further than with President Biden. A new PBS “Frontline” documentary called “Putin and the Presidents,” delves into Putin’s interaction with the last five U.S. presidents as rebuilding the Russian empire seems to be his priority. It debuts Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on PBS but check station listings to confirm local broadcast info.

— The fishing industry in Iceland is a major export commodity but a controversial quota where individuals and companies are allowed to catch and sell a predetermined number of fish per year, is a politically-charged issue. A new series called “Blackport,” is based on a true story and follows a couple who take advantage of that quota in the 1980s to control a large part of the market. The success goes to their heads leading to greed, corruption, jealousy and deception. The eight-episode series has been picked up by the streaming service Topic where you can subscribe directly or add its channel on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV or Roku. The first three episodes drop Thursday with the remaining five doled out weekly.

— Alicia Rancilio

VIDEO GAMES

— From Fallout to The Last of Us to Horizon, there are post-apocalyptic video games in every flavor. But what do people do before the apocalypse? That’s the question Scavengers Studio tries to answer in Season: A Letter to the Future. The protagonist, Estelle, knows a cataclysm is coming, so she sets out on her bicycle to record the wonders and unravel the mysteries of her strange world before all heck breaks loose. It’s a remarkably chill journey, given the stakes — Estelle is equipped with a camera and a notebook rather than a rocket launcher or a flamethrower. But if you’re in the mood for a more pensive approach to the end of the world, Season debuts Tuesday on PlayStation 5/4 and PC.

— Lou Kesten

