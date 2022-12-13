New classic rock festival ‘Rock the Kootenays’ to debut in Cranbrook next summer

A three-day classic rock festival is coming to Cranbrook next summer.

Rock The Kootenays will debut at the Western Financial Place festival grounds on Aug. 11, 2023, bringing an impressive line-up of classic rock artists performing their hits from over the decades.

“This classic rock festival has toured across Western Canada and has expanded to incorporate all of Canada this summer coming up,” said Trevor Thors, General Manager, Venues and Events, with the City of Cranbrook.

Rock the Kootenays is being produced by Sask Entertainment Group, the same organization behind Rock the River, Saskatchewan’s Classic Rock Festival.

“We are going to be outside,” said Thors. “The festival site will be the large portion of the Western Financial Place parking lot.

“We will be looking at using this [WFP] as a cooling centre and serving some food and beverage out of the concessions as well. Food and beverage will be available on the grounds outside as well.”

Thors hopes the each day of the festival draws up to 4,000 attendees.

The plan is to make Rock the Kootenays an annual event, according to Thors.

Tickets are availalbe starting Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.ca.

For more information, visit the festival website at www.rockthekootenays.ca.

Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

5 p.m. – gates open

6 p.m – 7 p.m. – Helix

7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. – Headpins

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Kim Mitchell

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

2:30 p.m. – gates open

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Lee Aaron

5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Harlequin

6:40 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Prism

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Tom Cochrane

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

2:30 p.m. – gates open

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Teaze

5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Streetheart

6:40 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Honeymoon Suite

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – April Wine