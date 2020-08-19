Melodie Hull with a copy of her latest book, “Jollyboy And Other Tales Of The Peace.” (Barry Coulter photo)

New book tells colourful stories of early days in the Peace Country

“Jollyboy And Other Tales Of The Peace,” by Melodie Hull, recounts stories recounted by her father

Local nurse Melodie Hull, already having written six nursing and health textbooks, has now ventured into literature.

Hull’s latest book, “Jollyboy And Other Tales From The Peace,” newly published, is a collection of stories from the Peace Country, specifically from around Rolla, a small historic farming community near Dawson Creek. The stories are set in the early days of Rolla, and were recounted to Melodie by her father, Raymond Hull.

“I made a promise to my Dad, who was a great storyteller, that I would try to publish some of his stories. He had a million of them, but I only took ones from Rolla.”

Raymond Hull was born in 1928, on his father’s quarter-section near Rolla, on the prairie of the Peace Country in northern B.C. Raymond’s father was a First World War veteran, who had been wounded at Passchendaele. Upon his return to Canada, he became what was then known as a Dominion Ranger in northern B.C., before settling down to farm.

“Stories abound about what he saw in the woods [as a ranger],” Melodie said of her grandfather. “Outlaws, lost prospectors from the Klondike days, people who had died in their cabins over winter, and a whole host of characters.”

Some of Melodie’s grandfather’s stories, as related by Raymond, are included in the collection, which is divided into sections. Other sections deal with the community of Rolla, and the Peace Country; horse stories (including the story of Jollyboy, Raymond’s horse); tales from the one-room school house; bear stories; and stories about the colourful and eccentric characters that populated the district.

“My father was a prolific storyteller, and I talked to him when he was passing away,” Melodie said. “I was able to discuss the make-up of the book with him while he was dying.

“I wrote the book to honour my father, and the legacy of those people who came before us. It was a hard life, but it was rich and rewarding in its own right.”

Raymond Hull moved away from Rolla just as they were building the Alaska Highway, Melodie said. The family moved to Cranbrook in the 1960s.

The collection of stories in “Jollyboy” illustrates the region at a specific time in our history, the early Canadiana of the first part of the 20th century, a colorful and distinct rural culture that doesn’t exist anymore, but would be recognizable today to rural people anywhere in Canada.

Hull spent a year organizing and writing the book. “Jollyboy And Other Tales From The Peace” is available as an e-book or paperback via Amazon.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

Just Posted

New book tells colourful stories of early days in the Peace Country

“Jollyboy And Other Tales Of The Peace,” by Melodie Hull, recounts stories recounted by her father

Cranbrook Virtual Walk-in Clinic still operational

The Virtual Walk-in Clinic is still open for patients without a family physician, at least until Aug. 31

Crews responding to wildfire near Wasa

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are responding to a wildfire… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor

Cliff Jones; South Country water crisis; Cranbrook Transit

Mallard duck on its merry way

Youths, BC Conservation Officer Service rescue and release duck in distress

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kootenay wildfire places 44 homes on evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire near Beaverdell is currently estimated to be 17.5 hectares

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Most Read