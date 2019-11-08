Mt. Baker Drama prepares ‘Christmas Carol’

For the Townsman

Wild Theatre teams up with Mount Baker Music to present a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, A Christmas Carol.

The play, adapted for the stage by Mary Hamilton, stays as close to the short novel as possible and will be underscored by a student orchestra.

Audiences will also enjoy songs sung by Mount Baker’s powerful concert choir and vocal jazz choir.

Hamilton directs the show, with music direction from Evan Bueckert, choreography from Jacqueline Morrow and a set designed by Brian Prather. Dalton Hamilton heads up the stage construction crew with the Theatre Production classes and with much help from vice principal Dave Hill. Costuming is a large group effort with help coming as close by as the school and as far away as the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Join Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and all the Spirits and iconic characters from one of the world’s favourite stories. A Christmas Carol runs from December 12-15th at the Key City Theatre. For added merriment, Green Door Catering will prepare a post show reception on opening night, so be sure not to miss that. A Christmas Carol is expected to sell out, so audiences are strongly advised to avoid disappointment and get tickets early. See you there!