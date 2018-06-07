Mount Baker holds final concert, art show of the year

The Mount Baker Secondary School Music Department presented its final concert of the season on Wednesday, June 7, at the Key City Theatre.

Performances under the direction of Evan Bueckert included the Junior Concert Band (“How Far I’ll Go,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and “March of the Trolls” by Edvard Grieg) , the Senior Concert Band (theme from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” by John Williams, and the theme from “The Theory of Everything,” by Johann Johannsson), the Jazz Band (“Atchfalaya” by Snarky Puppy, and “Pick Up The Pieces” by the Average White Band), the Vocal Jazz Ensemble (“Jolene” by Dolly Parton and “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac..

The evening featured the annual Grad Showcase, whereby Grade 12 students in the Music Program took the stage for individual or ensemble performances of their choice, their last for Mount Baker.

The evening finished off with two songs by the Concert Choir in its entirety. “Photograph” by Ed Sheeren, and “Africa” by Toto.

On display in the Key City Theatre lobby at the same time was “Bee Kind,” featuring works by MBSS art students, dozens of compelling pieces, many on the theme of “Bees.”

