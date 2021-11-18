A Christmas Carol 2021 stars Abby Lalach as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon who posits that the poor who die of starvation leave no more a mark than to “decrease the surplus population.”

Mount Baker Drama Students return to Key City Theatre stage with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Between COVID-19 and renovations at the Key City Theatre, it has been a hot minute since Mount Baker Drama students have performed live on stage.

The wait is over, now!

Wild Theatre will be performing its perennial Christmas favourite, A Christmas Carol, December 9-12. A Christmas Carol 2021 stars Abby Lalach as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon who posits that the poor who die of starvation leave no more a mark than to "decrease the surplus population."

Lalach may be remembered as Jane Banks from Wild Theatre’s 2016 production of Mary Poppins. Joining Lalach in the cast are Tianna Kofluk as The Ghost Of Christmas Past, Chloe Dickeson as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Joelle Carlisle as the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.

Navy Gross reprises his role as Tiny Tim; Cooper Cursley, Rhiannon Kowalchuk, Lilly McKenna and Layla Gross round out the Cratchit clan.

The remainder of the cast includes Hudson Gross, Cheyanne Kneller, Laurel Buch, Belle Alaric, Falyne Hauprich, Puc Lamb, Mia Kuehl , Diana Gerbershagen, and Amelie Schulz.

As a special treat, carols and incidental piano music will be played by Mount Baker Vice Principal Kaley Wasylowich and former Wild Theatre student, Tyrel Hawke.

Wild Theatre’s A Christmas Carol plays at the Key City Theatre December 9-11 at 7 pm and on December 12 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 per person. The show runs about one hour with no intermission.

Patrons must show proof of vaccination. Hope to see you there!

