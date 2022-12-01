More star power added to Stars On Ice tour

The Stars On Ice tour will be performing in Cranbrook on Dec. 18 at Western Financial Place. Photo courtesy Stars On Ice media kit.

Star power is coming to Cranbrook with the Stars on Ice ‘Holiday’ skating performance on Dec. 18 at Western Financial Place.

The star-studded cast, headlined by all-time greats Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko, is joined by Kaetlyn Osmond, a three-time Olympic Medalist, world champion and Canadian champion who has been added to the cast to replace Jeffrey Buttle due to an injury.

Browning and Stojko need no introduction as two of the greatest skaters of all time.

Browning, a four-time world champion and four -time Canadian champion, is joined by Stojko, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, three-time world champion and seven-time Canadian champion.

The cast also includes three-time Canadian Dance Champions, three-time world medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje; three-time and reigning Canadian Pair Champions Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro; two-time Canadian Champion Nam Nguyen; Canadian junior champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé; two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny, plus additional skaters to be announced soon.