Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram.

The Stranger Things star posted a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring alongside Jake, whose father is legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Jake also posted similar pictures on his own Instagram with the caption “Forever” and a white heart emoji. Millie and Jake first met on Instagram, and have since attended several red carpet events together.

Millie, who shot to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to reprise her role for the last time in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. She has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity the show has given her and the support of its creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As streamers cut costs, TV shows – and residuals – vanish
Next story
Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Just Posted

Emily Bohmer, left, Bob McCue, Brad McCue and Brenda Burley rehearse their lines for The Shoplifters, a play that will debut in Cranbrook on April 28 (photo courtesy of Michelle McCue)
Panych’s “Shoplifters” to round out CCT theatre season

City Hall in Cranbrook, BC. File Photo.
City crew works to fix water main leak at Cranbrook’s south end

Photo courtesy of City of Cranbrook
City of Cranbrook kick starts annual water flushing program

Swiss company Glencore plc is modifying its hostile takeover offer for Teck Resources Ltd. to include a cash component in its proposal. This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP Photo/Keystone/Urs Flueeler
Swiss firm ups offer to in hostile bid to take over Teck