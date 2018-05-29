Mellencamp marks Cranbrook for Canadian tour

John Mellencamp to play Western Financial Place November 7, tickets on sale June 1

The Cougar is coming to Cranbrook this fall.

Legendary singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is including Western Financial Place on his 23-stop “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies” tour. Tickets for the November 7 show go on sale Friday, June 1, at 10 am.

The Canadian tour is a follow-up to the tour of the U.S. last year in support of the “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies” album, Mellencamp’s 23rd, released in April of 2017,

Mellecamp rose to fame in the early 1980s as John Cougar,

His extensive touring and live shows, and string of hits songs, have solidified his place in the forefront of rock music for the past 40 years. His string of Top 10 singles”, including “Hurts So Good”, “Jack & Diane”, “Crumblin’ Down”, “Pink Houses”, “Small Town”, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.”, “Paper in Fire” , and “Authority Song.”

Mellencamp has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning one. Mellencamp released his latest album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, on April 28, 2017, to widespread critical acclaim. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Thoughout his career, he has combined music and performance with art and poliltical activism.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 1, at 10 am local time. and VIP pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 30, at 10 am local time until Thursday, May 31, at 10 pm local time. For more information and all ticketing information visit tickets.cranbrook.ca here, or call 250-426-7328.

Previous story
Inaugural Abbott Awards celebrate vibrant Cranbrook theatre scene

Just Posted

Mellencamp marks Cranbrook for Canadian tour

John Mellencamp to play Western Financial Place November 7, tickets on sale June 1

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

BC Chamber supports Kimberley resolution on cannabis

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has debated and passed a motion brought… Continue reading

Triathlon BC brings Mad Moto event to Cranbrook

Triathlon BC will be rolling through Cranbrook on June 3 and hosting… Continue reading

VIDEO: School district unveils rainbow crosswalk

Colourful crosswalk a visual symbol of diversity and inclusion, say officials.

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read

  • Mellencamp marks Cranbrook for Canadian tour

    John Mellencamp to play Western Financial Place November 7, tickets on sale June 1