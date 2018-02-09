MBSS choir joining Pink Floyd band Sunday at KCT

PIGS are starting 2018 with the second leg of a 12 week, 45-date tour that started out at the end of September at the Port Theatre in Nanaimo and took the band across Canada as far as Sydney, Nova Scotia. The second leg of the ‘LEFT + RIGHT Canada Tour’ features dates in Saskatchewan, BC and Alberta and will take PIGS to 17 cities halfway across Canada and back.

PIGS will be making their return performance Cranbrook at the Key City Theatre on Sunday, February 11. Last year’s show was an incredible audio and visual production – and this year’s show promises to be even bigger and more exciting and will include 100 young people from the Mount Baker choir joining the band on stage for Another Brick in the Wall Part 2!

Over the past few years PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd have toured Canada extensively, playing for fans in Prince George, Fort St John, Airdrie, Toronto, Halifax, Edmonton, Kelowna, Quebec City, Windsor, Chilliwack and just about every city with a population of over 40,000 people. Having won the hearts of Floyd fans coast to coast, PIGS will soon be heading across the border into the US, with Pacific and East Coast tours in the works, as well as tour plans for Asia and Europe.

PIGS shows truly are a labour of love. Twelve different guitars and basses are used each night, songs are carefully performed combining aspects from both studio and original live versions, and the correct equipment is used when possible down to the proper cables and guitar strings. Set-lists are developed to contain the biggest hits and the most interesting rarities; Josh Szczepanowski (band leader/David Gilmour role) estimates the band has played ‘Echoes’ for a total of 15 hours over the course of the tour so far. PIGS do everything they can to keep their shows fresh, dynamic, authentic and exciting for their fans.

At a number of stops on their tour, PIGS invited local youth choirs to join them on stage to sing Another Brick In The Wall part 2 from the Pink Floyd album The Wall. Their collaboration with the choirs was a real treat for the audience, and a great experience for the kids – as well as one of the most memorable tour moments for the band. “The crowds went crazy whenever the kids started singing,” says Szczepanowski. “We love the concept of inviting the local community into our show, and on stage we all get a real boost watching the kids perform!” On Sunday night, the audience will get to see the wonderful 100 student strong, Mount Baker Secondary School Youth Choir (choir director Evan Bueckert) perform. It will be nothing short of tremendous.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute honour Pink Floyd’s music like no other tribute. They have spent 10 years meticulously getting the sound and gear right to recreate the live sound and concert experience of 70s Pink Floyd and have been perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada.

PIGS will be performing in February at the beautiful Key City Theatre. The band will perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely—if ever—been performed live by Pink Floyd.