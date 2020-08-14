Maddisun releases album ‘Self Reflections’

After years of songwriting and playing shows in the East Kootenay area, Maddisun has solidified her local following. The singer-songwriter and musician continues to grow in her musical abilities, and her passion for creating music.

In March of 2020 Maddisun received a Creative BC grant to further develop her online content and record some high quality music. She has projected a full length debut album release, an official website and official music video. Website and videography will be a collaborative project with Jordan Nering of AMP.

Maddisun took a very natural and off grid approach to this album recording. Reaching out to Barry Jones of Sincerity Sound Studio (Winlaw, B.C.), finding her perfect haven for hippy/music lifestyle. In just under a month Maddisun and her studio band (Kyle Albrecht on guitar/bass/prod. Jordan Lysenko on drums) created a beautiful piece of art that Maddisun has titled “Self Reflections.”

With 11 tastefully crafted songs under her belt, and a whole lot of self growth, Maddisun is pleased to be releasing Self Reflections. A much deeper and reflective release, lyrically and musically. You can expect to hear a lot of diversity in the tracks, with the classic and familiar sound in Maddisun’s powerful/soulful vocals.

Listen now and follow Maddisun on all streaming platforms to support her growing music career! Website: www.maddisunmusic.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned

Just Posted

RDEK lends support to group seeking a weir on Lake Koocanusa

Regional district to send a letter to province, feds supporting local concerns over reservoir water levels

It happened in 1913

August 9 - 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Smoky skies bulletin issued for Kimberley, Cranbrook

The area is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours: Interior Health

Maddisun releases album ‘Self Reflections’

After years of songwriting and playing shows in the East Kootenay area,… Continue reading

Local shares his story of life and death on the St. Mary River

Aric Keane hopes sharing his story will show that even with experience, the river can be dangerous

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

A pre-pre-back to school Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association for standing against hatred… Continue reading

Which Lives Matter?

Yme Woensdregt Much too often, in conversations about the Black Lives Matter… Continue reading

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Most Read