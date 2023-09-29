Locals Coffeehouse returns Sept. 30 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

Locals Coffeehouse returns Sept. 30 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

Locals Coffeehouse returns for 2023/23

First of six shows in popular concert series Saturday, Sept. 30, at Studio Stage Door

Locals Coffeehouse is returning for the 2023/24, with local performers taking for six shows this season.

The popular concert series returns to the Studio Stage Door on 11th Avenue South in downtown Cranbrook this Saturday, September 30.

On the bill are Steve Lungal (the Great Potluck!), the dynamic duo of Mark and Larson, Tom Bungay, Van Redecopp, Notable Folk (featuring Allen Kimmel, Dave Grieve and James Buhler) and the Little Jazz Orchestra (featuring Sven Heyde, Janice Nicli, Graham Barnes and Evan Bueckert). Barry Coulter is serving as MC.

Further shows are scheduled for November 18, January 13, February 24, March 16 and April 6.

Tickets are on sale at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook, $15. Show starts at 7:30 P.M.

Previous story
Bruce Springsteen postpones remainder of tour due to peptic ulcer disease

Just Posted

Municipal and provincial leaders gathered September 18-22 in Vancouver for the annual UBCM 2023 convention. Photo courtesy Province of B.C.
Housing, community safety, climate change top of mind at UBCM convention

Locals Coffeehouse returns Sept. 30 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.
Locals Coffeehouse returns for 2023/23

Photos by Melissa Leslie and Heather Cottingham
PHOTOS: Witches conjure up the spirit of adventure at community paddle

A trunk main north of Cranbrook began leaking water on Sept. 22, leaving residents in the north end of town without water for 24 hours. Lee Tengum captured the water leak on video, which is pictured in the screenshot above. A boil water advisory is still in effect for residents in the north of the city (Courtesy of Lee Tengum)
City of Cranbrook rescinds boil water advisory