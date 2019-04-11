Locals Coffeehouse holds last concert of season

The last Locals Coffeehouse of the season wrapped up another fall and winter of local music Saturday, April 6, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook. The popular concert series raises funds for local school music programs, and features the wide world of music performance that the Cranbrook and Kimberley have to offer. Performers Saturday included ordan Caulfield and Shayena,The Handsome Devils (Brian Brons and Keith Larsen), The Confluentials (Christina Blaskovich and Barry Coulter), The Lost Voices (Janice Nicli, Jim Cameron, and Robin Sudo), Joel Purdy and Sarah Turk, and the Mount Baker Secondary School Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Band Photos by Stan Saliken