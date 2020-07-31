The Locals Coffeehouse committee — Back row, left to right: Steve Lungal (Potluck Steve), Doug Crawley, Lorraine Hagel, Leslie Stevens, Stacy Oig, Beth Crawley. Front, left to right – Jon Bisset, Shawna Plant, Darcy Russell and Mark Casey. Photo submitted

Locals Coffeehouse cancels upcoming season

Popular concert series donates proceeds from last season to Cranbrook Community Theatre

Locals Coffeehouse in Cranbrook has announced it is cancelling its 2020/21 season.

The popular long-running concert series features the best of local performing artists in a number of shows at the Studio Stage Door dowontown over the fall, winter and spring.

“We have decided to cancel the 2020/2021 season of the Locals Coffeehouse running this fall and into next spring.” wrote Lorraine Hagel in an email to the Townsman., on behalf of the Locals organizing committee. “We, as a committee, feel it is the most socially responsible thing to do at this point in time given the uncertain circumstances with Covid-19.”

The concerts normally sell out as soon as tickets go on sale. Last season was the same, except that the final concert of the season in April was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Even so, Hagel said the past season was one of the strongest in 26 years.

Normally, monies raised from the concert series are donated the public schools’ music program. This time, the committee has decided to donate the proceeds— $3,000 — to another of Cranbrook’s flagship arts organizations, Cranbrook Community Theatre in the sum.

Locals would like CCT — which also operates out of the Studio Stage Door, and functions as stewards of the heritage building — to “use this money to enhance the theater experience for the future.”

“Cranbrook Community Theatre would like to thank Locals for their generous donation,” said Peter Schalk, President of the CCT board of directors. “We are very grateful for our good relationships with different community groups who are involved with, and invested in, our theatre space, the Studio Stage Door.

“CCT is pleased to be involved with Locals in developing and having a location for live performances. These funds will be earmarked for projects that will enhance the performing arts in Cranbrook and give the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society the opportunity to continue to collaborate with our partners.”

Cranbrook Community Theatre also had to cancel its final production of its 2019/20 season, slated for April, and its first production of the 2020/21 season. CCT said in an email to the Townsman that The CCT Board is working very hard to learn more and develop ways to deliver a safer version of community performing arts.

Locals prides itself as a stepping stone to up and coming performers of all ages and a community partner by enhancing the arts in Cranbrook.

“This is a happy time but yet a sad time for us, but we know we are doing the right thing,” Hagel said. “We really enjoy the Studio Stage Door and feel it is our home and there for want to support the people who use it and those who maintain it.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

Just Posted

Locals Coffeehouse cancels upcoming season

Popular concert series donates proceeds from last season to Cranbrook Community Theatre

Kimberley RCMP say arrests made in last week’s gas station robbery

Last Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Kimberley RCMP responded to a robbery at… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison outspent rivals in 2019 federal election

Morrison’s winning campaign cost over $113,000

U.S. travellers heading to Alaska restricted to 3 B.C. crossings, including Kootenay port

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

It happened this week in 1913

July 26 – Aug. 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

Sectors like hospitality hardest hit, while others like agriculture and construction remain more stable.

Canada urged to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’ in race for COVID-19 cure

‘Canada has a record to be proud of in this pandemic,’ says Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations

British Columbians overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds

Thirty per cent of people polled by BC Hydro said they’ve had a near drowning experience

Most Read