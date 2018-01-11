Locals Coffee House set for Saturday, Jan. 13

The latest installment of the popular concert series runs Saturday at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

For the Townsman

The next Locals Coffee House at Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook is set for Saturday, January 13, at the Studio Stage Door theatre.

Tickets will be available at Lotus Books, but the show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed.

The popular concert series, featuring local performers, is running five shows this season, fall 2017 through winter 2018 18. This month’s line-up includes Cosima Wells and Shawn Plant, Tim Ross, The Sound Principle, The Tick Magnets, SweetGrass (Lindsay, Isaac & Maya Vermette) — and a special surprise act.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

