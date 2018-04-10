LMS presents a Tale As Old As Time

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage this spring

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing a classic tale as old as time to the stage this spring — the romance that tells the story of a Prince trapped in the guise of a hideous monster and the intelligent woman who saves him.

Complete with the hilarious antics of enchanted servants, an arrogant yet charismatic evil villain and his lovable sidekick, as well as a mob of angry villagers, this production truly has something for everyone.

On May 2nd and 3rd, “Beauty and the Beast” will once more grace the stage of The Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, this time by the students of Laurie Middle School.

Directed and choreographed by Bethany Turcon, with Musical Direction by Orrin Hawke and Amy Miller, we invite you to join us as we whisk you and your family off to a poor provincial town and invite you to “Be Our Guest” to what will most certainly be an enjoyable evening of music and dancing! Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is by Linda Woolverton (book), Alan Menken (music), Howard Ashman, Tim Rice (lyrics) and is produced in agreement with Musical Theatre International.

Belle, played by Grade 8 student Naomi Hall, is considered “odd” in her village. Despite this, she attracts the advances of the conceited and arrogant Gaston (Burton Davis). Along with his bumbling sidekick LeFou (Isaac Grasdal), Gaston formulates a plan to marry Belle, who would rather do anything but.

Along the story’s twists and turns, we are introduced to the members of the enchanted castle run by the most dignified and sincere Cogsworth (Aidan Shortridge), the charming and debonair Lumiere (Cameron Brown), a teapot with the voice of an angel, Mrs. Potts (Hallie Miller) and her son Chip (Sophie Gurski).

We meet former opera diva, Mme. De La Grande Bouche (Shyre Cupples-Pinchak) and the flirtatious Babette (Lily Halley) when Belle chooses to make the ultimate sacrifice to take the place of her father and become the life-long prisoner of the Beast (Tom Jung).

In what becomes a heart-warming story of seeing beyond first appearances, Belle and the Beast learn that it is truly what is inside that counts and that love can overcome all obstacles.

In what promises to make you smile, laugh, and even shed a tear or two, the students of Laurie Middle School cordially invite you to join us as we share with you a “tale as old as time” this May 2nd and 3rd at the Key City Theatre.

For ticket information, please visit www.keycitytheatre.com or call the box office at 250-426-7006.

