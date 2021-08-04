Live theatre returns to Cranbrook with CCT’s 2021/22 season

Three new directors will grace the Studio/Stage Door this coming season

Live theatre will return to the Studio/Stage Door in Cranbrook this August, as Cranbrook Community Theatre hits the stage for their 2021/22 season.

Production Manager Jennifer Inglis says that renovations are wrapping up and there are lots of great ideas ahead for the new season.

“CCT is ready to welcome everyone back into our newly renovated theatre and the great thing about this season is we have three brand new directors,” said Inglis. “Amy, Duncan, and Stephanie are bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to their shows. It’s going to be a great season.”

The season opens on October 22nd with Joan MacLeod’s ‘The Shape of a Girl’, directed by Amy Penney.

“In this one-woman show, Braidie sits on a west coast beach in B.C., speaking to her absent brother, Trevor. She recounts and comes to terms with the bullying and violence that occurred in her past,” CCT explained in a press release. “Macleod was inspired by the horrific incident that happened in 1997 – the violent murder of Reena Virk. Jelena Jensen and Cheyenne Kneller share the role of Braidie in this gritty and powerful play.”

2022 will start off with ‘The Aliens’ by Annie Baker, directed by Duncan Chalmers.

In this story, characters KJ and Jasper make themselves at home in a coffee shop, discussing music and German poet Charles Bukowski. The two characters befriend a shop employee, Evan, and set out to teach the teen everything they know.

Last but not least, ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ will close out CCT’s season next spring.

Written by Jennifer Hatcher and Mitch Albom, and directed by Stephanie Kress, ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ touches on the struggles and uplifting moments dealing with ALS.

“After seeing his college professor, Morrie Schwartz, on T.V. talking about his battle with ALS, Mitch reconnects with Morrie. A simple visit turns into weekly meetings and a final class on the meaning of life,” CCT explained. “This autobiographical play is heartwarming and uplifting while dealing with the truths of a devastating disease.”

Auditions for both ‘The Aliens’ and ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ will take place mid-September. Head over to CCT’s website (www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com) or Facebook page for dates and audition information.



