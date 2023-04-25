Live sketch comedy Middle Raged coming to Creston stage

From Creston Concerty Society

Creston Concert Society’s regular season may be over, but we’re not quite ready to forgo bringing quality entertainment to town. We are excited to present Middle Raged on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kootenay River Auditorium.

Middle Raged is a hilarious live sketch comedy revue starring Geri Hall and Gary Pearson that explores life between 30 and 65, when you’re running out of time – from the madness of childrearing, to financial stress, to dealing with elderly parents, to going to more funerals than weddings, and even trying to keep romance alive through ‘Outlander’ role play to spice up the bedroom! Critics are raving at Geri and Gary’s “terrific onstage chemistry. Hot flashes of brilliance.” (Now Magazine)

Geri Hall and Gary Pearson star in Middle Raged. (Submitted)

Geri Hall is the raspy-voiced redhead who plays the role of Christine in the new funny, scary, and a$$-kickingly-awesome tv series, Astrid and Lilly Save the World, airing on SyFy in the U.S, and on CTV Sci Fi and Crave in Canada since January 2022. Geri spent five seasons starring as a roving reporter and anchor on CBC’s iconic Canadian satire, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, where her hilarious character, Single Female Voter, made national headlines during the 2008 federal election. If you are Canadian and didn’t see her getting handcuffed by the Prime Minister on 22 Minutes, then her face and voice and comic charms may be familiar, from dozens of other TV shows, films, and television commercials. Geri got her start at The Second City Toronto, where she performed as a cast member of both The National Touring Company and the legendary Mainstage. She is the very proud holder of some nice statuettes from the Canadian Comedy Awards, the Writers Guild, and the Gemini Awards. She won the honour of Best Actress at the 2017 Valencia Web Fest for her starring role in Tim Hamilton’s Perverts Anonymous, which won Best Comedy at The U.K. Webfest. She also won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in an Interactive Narrative Drama at the 2013 LA Web Fest for her role as Gifted Sarah in Ruby Skye P.I. Watch for her in a very funny and frisky scene as a very, very naughty cop alongside Hayden Christiansen in the feature film, Little Italy.

Gary Pearson is best known as a writer for such shows as MadTV, 22 Minutes, Corner Gas, JFL All Access, and the Ron James Show. He created and produced That’s So Weird for YTV, and with Dan Redican co-created Sunnyside for CityTV. He has won the Canadian Screen Award, Canadian Comedy Award and the Writer’s Guild of Canada Award, and has been nominated for multiple Canadian Screen and Gemini Awards. . He toured Canada and the US with The Chumps, and was in The Second City Toronto Mainstage company. He has appeared in multiple TV shows including Sunnyside, The Kids in the Hall, The Newsroom, 22 Minutes and Baroness Von Sketch. His 3 novels, including his most recent Marooned in Space!

Both Geri and Gary were on The Second City Toronto main stage, and have extensive backgrounds in comedy. The duo recently appeared at Toronto Fringe, had a sold out run of 4 performances at the Oakville Centre, and made a big splash at the Edmonton Fringe selling out the Westbury Theatre for several standing ovation performances, and had another standing O at the Westdale in Hamilton.

Appearing in Middle Raged, “The sketches became increasingly hilarious and it soon became apparent that Hall and Pearson are masters of what they do. Playing off each other with electric energy, they brought an undeniable charisma to every sketch they performed.” (Extra Mile) Columnist Bill Broulx hails “Hall and Pearson [to bringing] it all to life in ways that will have you laughing and nodding in total agreement.”

Advance tickets for Middle Raged are $30 each, available at Fly in the Fibre, Kingfisher Books, and online through crestonauditorium.tickit.ca until 12 p.m. on April 29. Tickets will also be available at the door for $35. This show contains adult humour and is not recommended for children.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Creston celebrates arrival of spring with dancing cows

Creston ValleyEntertainment