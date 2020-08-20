Live music returns to Cranbrook with PeakFest 2020

“Maskerade in Moir” to be held over four Saturdays in September in Moir Park

Live music is back in Cranbrook this coming September, with Peak Music Festival scheduled for Moir Park on four weekends throughout the month, courtesy of Canadian Heritage and the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, with support from the Key City Theatre and the City of Cranbrook.

Put on your coolest mask for the “Maskerade at Moir,” which will take place over four Saturdays in September, in the north portion on the park adjacent to the concession building.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of FPPAS’s usual spring and summer musical offerings, such as the Winter Ale concert series and Summer Sounds — a popular concert series and huge draw to the downtown Cranbrook core.

But the Peak Music Fest is back, featuring local music acts. Each Saturday will feature two shows a day, with separate acts. There will be 50 free e-tickets for each show, available through the Key City Theatre’s online ticketing site.

Performances are as follows:

Saturday, September 5: — Sheva, followed by 4 Deer Run. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

Saturday, September 12: The Parsons, followed by Brass Monkey. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

Saturday, September 19: RedGirl, followed by The Voodoo Rhythm Kings. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

September 26: Tall Timbers, followed by Pretty 4 The People. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

Those seeking to attend will pre-register with the Key City Theatre (keycitytheatre.com) and receive a free e-ticket. The ticket is good for one show only. Upon arrival at the site, attendees will be issued a wrist band, which must be worn through the show.

The festival has been arranged in accordance with all pandemic safety measures mandated by the City of Cranbrook and the Province of B.C. Attendance is limited to 50 for each show, not including performers and organizers. These include separate entrances and exits, required and monitored social distancing, sitting only within one’s bubble, and separation of the audience from the performers and organizers. Hand sanitizer will be available and mask-wearing is encouraged, and masks will be provided for those who don’t have one.

As well as providing top level local live music, the “Maskerade at Moir” theme is intended as a fun way to embrace face coverings in these pandemic times. Attendees can come in costume as well, as befits as festival and “masquerade.”

