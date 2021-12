Cranbrook’s littlejazz Orchestra is heating up the season at the HeidOut Restaurant and Brewhouse, with a Christmas themed jazz show this Friday evening starting at 7.

The hard-swinging quartet have three sets of original arrangements on the menu and three amazing guest vocalists as well — Shawna Plant, Tyrel Hawke and Justin Swanson are going to put an absolute end to your “Bah Humbug.”

“I’m dreaming of a littlejazz Orchestra Christmas,” Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 pm. Be there or be square.