Let That Fiddle Sing

Canada’s Fiddle Great Natalie MacMaster brought the irresistable power of Cape Breton to the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on Sunday, March 8. MacMaster and her band, which included Mac Morin on piano, Eric Breton on drums and MacMaster’s daughter Mary Frances Leahy. A sold-out show on a Sunday evening. Barry Coulter photo



