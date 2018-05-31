Let live music fill the Cranbrook summer air

Townsman Staff

FPPAS is back with live music for the world. Let the sounds of summer fill the air.

Summer Sounds, Cranbrook’s concert series in Rotary Park that runs simultaneously with Dancing in the Park, has been confirmed for every Saturday beginning July 7, up to and including August 25, 2018 from 6-10pm.

Two bands will perform each night on the Rotary Park Band Stand completely open and free to the public.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS), a local non-profit volunteer organization who have coordinated and produced the two programs for years, recently announced the exceptional line up of live entertainers along with their plans to produce a two-day ‘Peak’ Music Festival August 31, 4pm to 10:30pm and September 1, noon to 10:30pm.

Craft Beer by the Fisher Peak Brewing Company will be for sale on site for Summer Sounds and ‘Peak’ Music Festival to quench your thirst – a very exciting addition to the whole outdoor music experience. Food vendors who are interested in supplying snacks and meals are asked to get in touch by email at fisherpeakperformingartists@gmail.com.

“As with any free public event, these programs have thrived because of its volunteers, loyal audience and funding from both corporate and private sponsors.,” says James Neve, FPPAS President.

“People bring their families and friends downtown to relax, dance and enjoy the area’s abundant and diverse talented artists in the outdoor comfort of one of our city’s most beautiful venues,”

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to make music and dancing a distinctive part of their summer.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) will soon have a new website and urges interested performers, new members or volunteers to make contact by email or stop by their booth on Saturdays at Rotary Park.

Summer Sounds Line-Up

• July 7: Sheva, and The Choice

• July 14: Keith Larsen, and East West Connection

• July 21: Clayton & Joelle, and Ruckus

• July 28: Dave Prinn, and the Holly & Jon Quartet

•August 4: Velle, and Band of Brothers

• August 11: Landon Shira, Mile High Club

• August 18: Note-Able Folk, and Murf & Co

•August 25: Tick Magnets, and The Usual Suspects

Mini Music Festival

Friday & Saturday

August 31: Mismatched Socks, Lennan Delaney, Dawson Rutledge, The MehditationsSeptember 1: The Confluentials, Sage Grass, Slow Joe Crow, Oak Republic, Doggone Brothers, Black Diamond Band