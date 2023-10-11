Leeroy Stagger returns to East Kootenay with concerts in Kimberley, Cranbrook

Multi-genre singer songwriter has nearly two decades in the music industry

Canadian singer songwriter Leeroy Stagger returns to the East Kootenay this October. Photo courtesy of leeroystagger.com

Folk and country-music singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger is returning to the East Kootenay, with stops at Kimberley’s Studio 64 on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Cranbrook’s Encore Brewing Company on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

In his nearly two-decade spanning career, Stagger has recorded around a dozen albums, two EPS and has a new single out now, entitled River Rats/ Chop Wood, Haul Water.

On his bio at leeroystagger.com Stagger wonders if the soul works like the cells in one’s body; that is to say completely replacing themselves every ten years or so.

” … if anything, Leeroy Stagger is more himself as ever.”

Stagger has certainly seen his fair share of evolution over the past two decades or so. His first foray into music was in the punk scene in Victoria where he played in a plethora of bands.

Since then he has over 15 years sober, relocated to Lethbridge, started a family and founded Rebeltone Ranch, a studio and rehearsal space.

The lyrics in his recent music tackle subjects such as degradation, greedy land developers, race wars in America and modern day dust bowl songs of fleeing political ideology.

His latest full-length album, “Dystopian Weekends,” was recorded at the legendary Afterlife Studios in Vancouver and was released in 2021.

His show in Kimberley is presented by Overtime Beer Works and kicks off at 8 p.m. on October 21 at the Theatre at Centre 64. Tickets are going fast and are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

They are available at centre64.com/event-details/leeroy-stagger



