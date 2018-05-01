Laurie Middle School presents “Beauty and the Beast”

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School (pictured here in rehearsal) are exploring the real inner nature of true love, fine dining, and adventure in the mysterious dark woods, with the classic musical “Beauty and the Beast,” running tonight, Wednesday, May 2, and tomorrow, Thursday, May 3, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook.

Directed by Bethany Turcon, this full-on musical spectacular features Naomi Hall as Belle, Tom Jung as the Beast, Burton Davis as Gaston, Hallie Miller as Ms. Potts, Cameron Brown as Lumiére, Aidan Shortridge as Cogsworth, Shyre Cupples as Madame Grande Bouche, and a talented chorus of drama students bringing you townsfolk, wolf packs, enchanted flatware, and all the culinary ingredients of a French fairy tale told through song and dance.

Laurie Middle School invites you to be their guest, Wednesday and Thursday, May 2 and 3, at 7 pm at the Key City Theatre. Barry Coulter photo