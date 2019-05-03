Last 2019 Winter Ale concert features Lovebullies, Hurricanes

For the Townsman

The Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series is wrapping up with just one concert left on Tuesday, May 14, at the Key City Theatre’s gallery stage at 7:30pm.

This series was created to bring together a local artist with a non-local touring artist to foster connections and treat audiences to something intimately unique.

All four previous concerts from January to April have been sold out. Event collaborators, the Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society and the Key City Theatre, are elated with the success and are encouraged to continue in 2020.

On May 14, ticket holders will be captured by The Hurricanes — Stacy DeCosse and Ally Blake, a Cranbrook/Kimberley duo that combines Stacy’s vocals and guitar playing with Ally’s beautiful harmonies and Irish fiddle. Both ladies have played in numerous local bands, community events and coffee houses. Their friendship always included music and they are thrilled to finally be playing country, folk and rock music together as The Hurricanes!

The Lovebullies have been wowing audiences for years with their infectious blend of brainy, fun, poetic lyrics and boppy, danceable tunes. Packed halls, high profile events and great reviews are a testament to this Calgary band’s ability to entertain. The Lovebullies are as engaging to watch as they are to listen to and have definitely made a lasting impression on the Canadian music scene. They were honoured to perform at Junofest, various Canada Day celebrations and to open for music legends; The B-52’s and The Beach Boys.

The Lovebullies’ music has also been featured in numerous films (The Kiss Goodnight, Melted Hearts, Ice Blue and Blow Me a Kiss). The Lovebullies showcase the collective talents of Caroline Connolly (lead vocals), Chantal Vitalis (guitar/vocals), Joni Brent (bass/vocals) and Paul Jahn (drummer/vocals) and are currently working on their third album.

Audiences can expect delicious beverages supplied and served by The Heid Out and Fisher Peak Brewing Company, a key supporter of the concert series each year.

The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society is a local non-profit volunteer organization with a mission to advocate, promote and support local performers. They are the same dedicated group that brings the exceptional Summer Sounds concerts (starts July 6th), Dancing in the Park program and the ‘PEAK’ Music Festival to Cranbrook’s Rotary Park each year.