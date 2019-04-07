Kootenay Christian Academy set to debut drama production ‘Squeal’

The students at Kootenay Christian Academy are showcasing their dramatic chops with the production of a school play set to debut this week.

Colleen Morrison, a teacher with the academy, is directing the production, which is titled ’Squeal’.

“It’s a silly, fun play about students that get trapped in a school play,” said Morrison. “We have lots of interesting characters, lots of laughs, lots of fun. It’s just a play that has lots of allusions from Shakespeare to Men in Black.”

There’s a bit of meta-drama happening, as KCA students from Grade 7-9 are themselves playing high-school students who are trapped in a school play and need to work together to find a way out.

“What it comes down to, is it’s really about characters and their pride and how our pride can lead us into difficult situations,” added Morrison.

Opening day is a matinee show for local schools on Wednesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. but anyone can also purchase tickets for that show as well.

Two evening performances are scheduled for Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12 starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through the KCA website, at the school office, and at Beautiful Moments Christian bookstore.

