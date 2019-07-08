Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

Cranbrook Arts

The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook Arts is the Kimberley artist Jim Poch. From photography and commercial illustration to his current work with large acrylic abstracts, he concentrates on the final message. His show titled “One Man Show” is in the gallery from July 2 to 27.

More from Cranbrook Arts

On July 20 from 7-9 pm Deborah Thompson will be giving an Artist Talk on her body of work Pan-dulum: A call to unreason which is a response to the pendulum of emotion between hope and fear that is prevalent in our culture today. Her inspiration for this work is the likes of Dr. Gabor Mate and James Hillman.

This summer Yvonne Vigne, Colleen Routley, Anna Ruoss, and Mendi Makraz have designed a collection of quality art classes sure to entertain the Cranbrook Youth from ages 7-13. The creations range from pottery, to unicorns to upcycling and friendship bracelets and drumming in between. These experienced instructors will be teaching Kids Art Classes on Tuesdays- Fridays from July 16- 26 and August 13-23 at 12:30-3:30. For more information check out Cranbrook Arts on Facebook, Instagram @artscranbrook or come into our storefront at 1013 Baker Street.

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Artrageous” Open Adjudicated Exhibition

July 2 to 27 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception July 6 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery. The Kootenay Burn and few other conversations, by James McElroy.

Key City Theatre Summer Camps

This year there are two camps offered, two weeks each of full days of fun. The camps are divided by age group – elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts. Middle and high school students can look forward to our Teen Theatre Intensive July 22 to August 2. This intensive and creative two-week theatre camp offers campers an exceptional introduction to comedy, drama, movement, improvisation and script work. The camp facilitators are Mitchell Graw and Jerrod Bondy, local theatre celebrities who have pursued their passion for arts at the post-secondary level. Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps

Centre 64

Creative Kids Summer Art Camp

For children ages 6 – 14. Tuesday – Friday | July 2 – August 9 | 10 am – noon | Centre 64 | Entry fees: 1 day $15, 1 week (consecutive days) $52, multiple days (minimum of 4 days) $14 each, 6 weeks $295 | Drop-ins welcome

Call for entries

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Emerging artists, $175 first prize. Entry fees Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Saturday July 6 at 9am – “Southwest View Point” with Craig Beattie (403-399-9496)

Meet at Nordic Centre entrance for a 4 hour moderate loop hike that includes the Southwest View Point. Early start to beat the heat. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 13, 20 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park Cranbrook

July 13 – 6 p.m .Maddisun, followed by Key City Zumba and Voodoo Rhythm Kings.

6 pm: Maddisun – Maddi Keiver is a Kootenay singer/songwriter with dreamy soulful vocals and expressive lyrics. Her feel-good, Indie-rock music is written from the heart and she loves to make the audience feel what she’s feeling and have them get as lost in the lyrics and vocal melodies as she does. Keiver has opened for artists such as Ken Hamm and the Tracy K Blues Duo.

7 pm ZUMBA by Josée Bergeron – Dance your heart out with the very enthusiastic and licensed instructor, Josée Bergeron from Key City Zumba. You don’t have to know how to dance. She will lead you in Zumba Gold, the low-impact, low-intensity Zumba experience and make it feel like a party!

8 pm Voodoo Rhythm Kings – Band members Keith Larsen (guitar/vocals), Ed Johnson (drums/vocals) and Murf Martin (bass/vocals) are veteran musicians brought together by a love of the music they grew up on. Blues and Blues/Rock is the name of their game. Classics from the 50/60/70’s. Three piece “Power Trio” format, stripped down, nothing to hide. No click tracks, sampled sounds or gimmicks. Ibanez? is that a motorcycle? Just screaming Strats and Les Pauls. A solid rhythm section of career musicians. Just old school Blues/rock played with skill and passion. Sometimes less is more and this band is definitely more than the sum of its parts!

Upcoming Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park

July 20 – 6 p.m. Aaron Alander followed by Stages School of Dance and Lester McLean

July 27 – Taz McLean followed by Cranbrook Dance Connection and Sophistocrats

August 3 – The quimbys, followed by Anadil Belly Dancers and Split/Shift

August 10 – Deep Cedar, Key City Zumba and MOJO

August 17 – Landon Schira, Rocky Mountain Cloggers and Pretty for the People

August 24 – Four Deer Run, Suenos Tango and Gabriel Palatchi Trio

Water Colour Pastel Workshop coming up in Kimberley

The “We Paint Artists”, a member group of Centre 64 in Kimberley , is pleased to present a Watercolour/Pastel workshop with Susan Woolgar. Susan is a celebrated Alberta artist and we are excited and feel lucky to have such a special instructor coming to Centre 64 September 13-15/2019. Susan is a member of the Alberta Society of Artists and has been a full time teacher and painter since 1982. Susan’s work is displayed in the Stephen Lowe Gallery in Calgary. Our workshop is made possible due to a grant received from the Columbia Basin Trust. Registration and information will be available at Centre 64.

Kids Rock! Summer Day Camp

July 1 – August 30

Spirit Rock Climbing Center brings back its Kid’s climbing camps for the summer months. Ages 5-13. Mondays- Fridays 8:30-noon, noon-3:30. Half or Full days. We have lots of activities for active kids- climbing, bouldering, slacklining and ziplining in the morning sessions. Afternoons will include another activity- Mondays and Fridays will be outdoor play, Tuesdays and Thursdays will include a bowling session at the Elks Lodge next door, and on Wednesday afternoons we will have an arts and crafts session at Centre 64 for an hour! Please call us at 427-7200 to sign your child up while we have space in the program!

Starting July 13 in Kimberley

Live Theatre brought to you by Kimberley Arts

The Great Cockoo Clock Caper a (mostly) true theatrical re-telling of the origin of Kimberley’s giant cuckoo clock. A Kootenay Comedy Circus production. July 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, August 3, 6, 10, 13 and 16. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Centre 64 Theatre and Kimberley Platzl. $10. Family friendly.

Theatre Camp Centre 64

Theatre games, voice work and lots of fun for all! August 6 – 9 | Centre 64 Theatre |

Fashion Camp Centre 64

Learn how to use a sewing machine and create with upcycled material. August 7 – 8 | Centre 64 | More information to follow soon

August 8

An evening with Bruce Cockburn and his band

Key City Theatre

7:30 pm 9:30 pm

One of Canada’s finest and most decorated musical artists, Bruce Cockburn, has enjoyed an illustrious career, shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity.

Saturday, August 10

Garden Gala at Cominco Gardens

Heartbeet Catering will again be providing the gourmet meal. It’s Moroccan this year with amazng food and entertainment. Tickets on sale late May. Call Centre 64 250-427-4919 to reserve yours. This event sells out so get your tickets early. All proceeds to completion of the Take A Seat campaign.

August 17 to August 24

Kaleidoscope in Kimberley

Outdoor Concert (TBA)

August 17 | 6 pm | opening: Kootenay Lately | admission by donation | Centre 64 Outdoor Concert Area

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Sam Millard

Paint & Sip

August 18 | 6:30 pm | $45 including GST | Studio 64

“What Nature Inspires” Workshop for Writers

A Plein Air Workshop for writers at St. Mary’s Lake with Lori Craig & Shannon Fraser

August 18 or Monday August 19 | 10 am – 4 pm | $60.00 including snacks, drinks and summer salad for lunch | St Mary’s Lake: Shannon Fraser’s Home | Maximum 12 participants, minimum 6 participants

“Poetry and Prose” featuring Governor General’s Award winner Richard Harrison and local writers

August 19 | 7:30 pm | youth (18 and under) $15, adult $20 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Song Writing Workshop with Darin Welch – Part I & II

August 20 & 22 | 7:30-9:30 pm | $40 + GST | Centre 64 Theatre | spaces limited

“Mozart & More”

Classical Music Performance by La Cafamore Trio

August 21 | 7:30 pm | Youth (18 and under) $20, adult $25 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Exhibition

“Celebrating Excellence in Fine Art”

Opening Gala Reception

15th annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibition for Established and Emerging Artists

August 23 | 7 pm | Admission by donation | Centre 64 Gallery | Live auction | Live music | Award presentations | No host bar

Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf

August 24 | 11 am – 3:00 pm | Free admission | Kimberley Platzl

Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show

August 24 | 7:30 pm | $35 | Centre 64 Theatre