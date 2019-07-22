Know it All: Summer entertainment in Kimberley Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts

The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook Arts is the Kimberley artist Jim Poch. Jim is trained as a commercial artist and brings in many graphic approaches to his work. From photography and commercial illustration to his current work with large acrylic abstracts, he concentrates on the final message. His show titled “One Man Show” is in the gallery to July 27.

More from Cranbrook Arts

This summer Yvonne Vigne, Colleen Routley, Anna Ruoss, and Mendi Makraz have designed a collection of quality art classes sure to entertain the Cranbrook Youth from ages 7-13. The creations range from pottery, to unicorns to upcycling and friendship bracelets and drumming in between. These experienced instructors will be teaching Kids Art Classes on Tuesdays- Fridays from August 13-23 at 12:30-3:30. For more information check out Cranbrook Arts on Facebook, Instagram @artscranbrook or come into our storefront at 1013 Baker Street.

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Artrageous” Open Adjudicated Exhibition

July 2 to 27 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception July 6 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery. The Kootenay Burn and few other conversations, by James McElroy.

Key City Theatre Summer Camps

This year there are two camps offered, two weeks each of full days of fun. The camps are divided by age group – elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts. Middle and high school students can look forward to our Teen Theatre Intensive July 22 to August 2. This intensive and creative two-week theatre camp offers campers an exceptional introduction to comedy, drama, movement, improvisation and script work. The camp facilitators are Mitchell Graw and Jerrod Bondy, local theatre celebrities who have pursued their passion for arts at the post-secondary level. Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps

Theatre Camp Centre 64

Theatre games, voice work and lots of fun for all! August 6 – 9 | Centre 64 Theatre |

Fashion Camp Centre 64

Learn how to use a sewing machine and create with upcycled material. August 7 – 8 | Centre 64 | More information to follow soon

Kids Rock! Summer Day Camp

July 1 – August 30

Spirit Rock Climbing Center brings back its Kid’s climbing camps for the summer months. Ages 5-13. Mondays- Fridays 8:30-noon, noon-3:30. Half or Full days. We have lots of activities for active kids- climbing, bouldering, slacklining and ziplining in the morning sessions. Afternoons will include another activity- Mondays and Fridays will be outdoor play, Tuesdays and Thursdays will include a bowling session at the Elks Lodge next door, and on Wednesday afternoons we will have an arts and crafts session at Centre 64 for an hour! Please call us at 427-7200 to sign your child up while we have space in the program!

Call for entries

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Emerging artists, $175 first prize. Entry fees Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

Saturday August 10, 17, 31 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in August. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour, moderate and guided interpretive hike.

Bring water and snack.

Sunday August 18 at 9am – “Geology in the Park” with Ralph Rudser (250 427-1590)

Join a professional geologist for this informative 3-4 hour hike. Meet at the Mathew Creek turnoff,

which is 6.8kms on St. Mary’s Lake Road at 9am to arrange car pooling. Bring water and snack.

Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park Cranbrook

July 27 – Taz McLean followed by Cranbrook Dance Connection and Sophistocrats

August 3 – The quimbys, followed by Anadil Belly Dancers and Split/Shift

August 10 – Deep Cedar, Key City Zumba and MOJO

August 17 – Landon Schira, Rocky Mountain Cloggers and Pretty for the People

August 24 – Four Deer Run, Suenos Tango and Gabriel Palatchi Trio

Water Colour Pastel Workshop coming up in Kimberley

The “We Paint Artists”, a member group of Centre 64 in Kimberley , is pleased to present a Watercolour/Pastel workshop with Susan Woolgar, a celebrated Alberta artist coming to Centre 64 September 13-15/2019. Susan is a member of the Alberta Society of Artists and has been a full time teacher and painter since 1982. . Our workshop is made possible due to a grant received from the Columbia Basin Trust. Registration and information will be available at Centre 64.

Starting July 13 in Kimberley

Live Theatre brought to you by Kimberley Arts

The Great Cockoo Clock Caper a (mostly) true theatrical re-telling of the origin of Kimberley’s giant cuckoo clock. A Kootenay Comedy Circus production. July 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, August 3, 6, 10, 13 and 16. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Centre 64 Theatre and Kimberley Platzl. $10. Family friendly.

Friday July 26

Reunion

The Class of 54 is celebrating 65 years since graduation at McKim High School. Where has the time gone? We would like to invite anyone who would like to share some memories. or renew acquaintances of the Class of 54 to join us at a reception. Friday evening from 7 – 8:30 pm at Centre 64 either in the courtyard or the gallery depending on the weather. If you would like more information about the event please contact Carol Fergus at 250-427-2258

First Saturday in Kimberley: Celebrate The Arts!

Arts, Culture & Heritage Celebration

August 3 | 9 am – 10 pm | Kimberley’s Platzl & Centre 64 | live music, artisan market, and much more | Irish Ceilidh dance party and BBQ with Victoria band KnackersYard

August 8

An evening with Bruce Cockburn and his band

Key City Theatre

7:30 pm 9:30 pm. One of Canada’s finest and most decorated musical artists, BRUCE COCKBURN, has enjoyed an illustrious career, shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity.

Saturday August 10th

Garden Gala 2019 presents an Evening in Morocco

A Gourmet Moroccan Long Table Dinner in the Historical Cominco gardens. Featuring music by The Eclectics featuring Mehdi Makras, Randy Tapp & Jordan Van der Werf. And entertainment with amazing food by Heart Beet Catering and Chef Michel Kuhn & Nicole Vogt. Early bird tickets $65 pp on sale until July 27th at Centre 64 or online https:eastkootenay.snapd.com/events/view/1255295 after $75 pp. Cocktails 6pm, Dinner 7pm, no host bar, and Vegetarian Option available please advise. More information call Centre 64 250-427-4919. In Support of the Take a Seat Campaign & other art projects.

August 17 to August 24

Kaleidoscope in Kimberley

Outdoor Concert with The Hollers

August 17 | 6 pm, gates open 5:30 pm | opening: Kootenay Lately | admission by donation | Centre 64 Outdoor Concert Area

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Sam Millard

Paint & Sip

August 18 | 6:30 pm | $45 including GST | Studio 64

“What Nature Inspires” Workshop for Writers

A Plein Air Workshop for writers at St. Mary’s Lake with Lori Craig & Shannon Fraser

August 18 or Monday August 19 | 10 am – 4 pm | $60.00 including snacks, drinks and summer salad for lunch | St Mary’s Lake: Shannon Fraser’s Home | Maximum 12 participants, minimum 6 participants

“Poetry and Prose” featuring Governor General’s Award winner Richard Harrison and local writers

August 19 | 7:30 pm | youth (18 and under) $15, adult $20 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Song Writing Workshop with Darin Welch – Part I & II

August 20 & 22 | 7:30-9:30 pm | $40 + GST | Centre 64 Theatre | spaces limited

“Mozart & More”

Classical Music Performance by La Cafamore Trio

August 21 | 7:30 pm | Youth (18 and under) $20, adult $25 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Exhibition

“Celebrating Excellence in Fine Art”

Opening Gala Reception

15th annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibition for Established and Emerging Artists

August 23 | 7 pm | Admission by donation | Centre 64 Gallery | Live auction | Live music | Award presentations | No host bar

Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf

August 24 | 11 am – 3:00 pm | Free admission | Kimberley Platzl

Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show

August 24 | 7:30 pm | $35 | Centre 64 Theatre

Music of the Night Concert Tour Key City Theatre

September 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Music of the Night – The Concert Tour, is a concert celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th Birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Audiences across BC will have the unique opportunity to hear performances of some of the most iconic musical theatre scores ever written including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more. Brought to you by the acclaimed Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, under the artistic leadership of Alan Corbishley and the musical direction of Canadian music impresario Frederik Robert, the cast is comprised of provincial and international musical theatre professionals. Melina Schein, soprano, is a New York native, now residing in the Okanagan, who has numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, including Phantom of the Opera. Internationally acclaimed tenor Nic Kyle has performed extensively through London’s West End and played Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia and New Zealand Tours. Albertan mezzo-soprano Amy Gartner has performed in many musical theatre productions throughout BC. Zander Felton, baritone, is a Vancouver Island-native and one of our province’s most promising emerging talents.