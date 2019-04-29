Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery

Mount Baker Student Exhibition

“Touch” Art That Makes Sense

Now to May 2. Experience the world of Touch through the hands and eyes of talented Mount Baker Art students. The gallery space is open Monday to Friday 10 am to 4 pm and during performances. Our next exhibition will be “Prelude to We Paint”.

Art exhibit in the showcase at Kimberley Public Library

Fourteen paintings have sprung up in the display case at the Kimberley Public Library for viewing during April and May. All paintings are done in oils and all have been painted in classes and workshops lead by Kimberley Landscape Artist, Caprice Hogg. This display is an exciting sampling of paintings, mostly landscapes, simply called “Oils with Caprice”. Stop in to the Kimberley Public Library during opening hours this Spring to view the creations of these dedicated students’ painting in “Oils with Caprice”.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

In the gallery is an exhibition by the Purcell Mountain Painters from March 26 to April 20. Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Next up is the Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition April 23 – May 18. Next up, from May 20 to June2, is Fabricates, exhibitions by the North Star Quilters Society

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Live@Studio64

Spring Concert Series

May 25: Dead Flowers – Rolling Through Stones Country

8 p.m. Studio 64 SEries pass (three concerts) $66 to $72. Individual tickets $24 – $28.Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Thursday, May 2

Key City Theatre

Menopause – The Musical

The Off-Broadway Sensation featuring Original All-Star Canadian Cast!The laugh out loud, 90-minute production, gets audiences out of their seats and singing along to brilliant parodies from 25 classic hit songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The hilarious musical has been seen by millions and entertained audiences across the world. The show plays to consistently sold-out crowds from coast to coast, receiving standing ovations every night! Come see what millions of women worldwide have been laughing, cheering and raving about!

The Diary of Anne Frank presented by Cranbrook Community Theatre

May 2,3,4, 5,8,9,10 & 11.

All performances at 7:30 pm except Sunday, May 5, matinee at 2:00 pm.

This play is the stage adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Young Girl” based on the diary written by Anne Frank in an Amsterdam attic where she, her family and others hid from the Nazis for over two years during WWII. It is a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a true testament to the human spirit. Directed by Michelle McCue, the extraordinary cast brings the characters and story to life. Performance venue is The Stage Door at 11 – 11th Avenue South. Proudly sponsored by Victoria Avenue Dental. Tickets are $15 for members and $18 for non-members, available at Huckleberry Books (formally Lotus Books) at 16 – 9th Avenue South, 250-426-3415 . Stairlift is available, call 250-426-2490 to arrange.

May 3 and 4

Sun Valley Song

In the Beauty of the Lilies

Sun Valley Song presents it’s Spring choral concert “In the Beauty of the Lilies”. Friday May 3 at 7:30 pm and Saturday May 4 at 2:00 pm. The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South).The repertoire for this concert will be in the tradition of Sun Valley Song and include selections of sacred, traditional and Broadway music. Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under). Available at Huckleberry Books (on 9th Avenue), from choir members or at the door.

Friday May 3

Friends of Cranbrook Library

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are accepting donations of household items( tools, linens, ornament, dishes, lamps, jewels, toys, tools, bikes, etc.) at the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) 9 am to 4 pm. No large furniture or computers. For info Michele 250-426-4063.

Saturday, May 4

Cranbrook Community Band

It’s About Time

Spring is Here Concert 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. First Baptist Church, 328 14 Ave. S (across from Woodland Grocery)Admission by donation.

Saturday, May 4

Saltwater Sessions presents Three Finger Shot

Centre 64

Three Finger Shot is an east coast folk band fronted by hilarious lead vocalist, Tony Ronalds. Ronalds hails from Cape Breton, bringing a unique comedic approach to story telling. Trevor Bowering, from Kilbride Newfoundland, on rhythm guitar provides a great balance to the band as well as a deep rich vocal performance . As always, our own Lennan Delaney Music will accompany Three Finger Shot on fiddle.

May 9, 10, 11 12

MBSS Wild Theatre: Mamma Mia

Shows 7:30 p.m. except Sunday’s matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 | $15 Seniors and Students

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

With music and lyrics by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus (and some songs with Stig Anderson), a book by Catherine Johnson with a story originally conceived by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! is one of the world’s favourite musicals and Mount Baker’s Wild Theatre is thrilled to bring it to the Key City stage.

Saturday, May 11

Cranbrook Hub for Refugees Dance Fundraiser

The Cranbrook HUB for Refugees is hosting a Dinner /Dance Fundraiser to raise monies to sponsor a third family after successfully sponsoring 2 families in Cranbrook. Bonnie Spence- Vinge is the chair of the committee. We support the family for one year in Canada providing them with support in integrating into a Western culture, English language support, and financial support to ease the transition. This is the 4th Dinner Dance fundraiser and it should be a fun evening! Colombo Lodge is having their famous pasta, The East West Connection are a great band with tunes for everyone and The Silent Auction has just amazing items to bid on!

Sunday, May 12 at 2pm

Kimberley Nature Park Hike

“Mother’s Day Walk” with Ruth and Kent Goodwin (250 427-5404). Meet at Higgins Street Entrance for this moderate 2-hour hike to Myrtle Junction. and back Pat Morrow trail over to Eimer’s Ridge. Along the way, lilies, orchids and violets may be blooming. Bring water and snack!

Tuesday, May 14

Key City Theatre

the Lovebullies with opener The Hurricans

7:30 p.m. The Lovebullies showcase the collective talents of Caroline Connolly (lead vocals), Chantal Vitalis (guitar/vocals), Joni Brent (bass/vocals) and Paul Jahn (drummer/vocals). They are currently working on their third album. Brought to you by Key City Theatre and Fisher Peak performing Artists Society. Tickets $27.50 and $25.00 for members’ for the remaining four in the series. Showtimes 7:30 pm.

Friday, May 17

Ali Hassan

Key City Theatre

Best known as host of CBC’s Laugh Out Loud, Ali Hassan brings his brilliantly funny one-man Comedy show to Cranbrook for one night only! Tickets are: $35 | $29 | $25 at KeyCityTheatre.com or at the Box Office 250-426-7006

Sunday May 19 at 1pm

“Photography Hike” with Janice Strong (250 489-1622). Meet at Campground Road entrance for a 2.5 – 3 hour meander up to Sunflower Hill. Bring water and snack.

Mining Railway opens

Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway’s opening weekend is the Victoria Day Weekend, May 18, 19 and 20 which will feature Express trains at 10 and Mining Tours at 11, 1 and 3. Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway will be operating weekends until June 29 when daily service will begin.

May 24 & 25

Viva Fiesta – Kootenay Dance Academy

Key City Theatre

7 to 9 p.m.$25 Adults. $20 Seniors & Students 12-17. $12 – Childen Under 12. Join us as we celebrate all the sights, sounds and music of Latin America. From Mexico, the Caribbean and Amazon rain forests of Central and South America to all the cultural celebrations of Rio and the alluring Latin beats of the infamous Copa Cabana…..the hottest spot north of Havana…..you will experience them all in this epic adventure! It’s a non stop Kootenay Dance Academy is proud to present their 28th Annual Production Revue:

Thursday, May 30

The History of Rock and Roll with Andre-Philippe Gagnon

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see the Man of a Thousand Voices.

In 1985, André-Philippe Gagnon first acquired his international reputation. He participated for the first time at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs festival with an incredible act, impersonating with accuracy every artist of the song We are the World. He was invited to present his version of We Are the World on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, reaching an audience of 15 million American viewers.

June 8

Lobsterfest 10

The Kimberley Rotary Club’s annual charity auction will be held on June 8 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets on sale at kimberleyrotary.org upcoming events.Tickets can also be purchased at Creekside Physio and Bavarian Home Hardware (cash or cheque). Proceeds from this event will be going to replace aging playground features at Rotary Park.

Saturday, June 8

Gala Dinner and Dance – Dance Under My Umbrella

On Saturday June 8th, 2019 Days Inn, Cranbrook will be hosting a Gala Dinner and Dance – ‘Dance Under My Umbrella

Fundraiser’. The proceeds after expenses will be go to Paul Joseph Blais

AKA That Pizza Guy the driving force behind Free Breakfast/Shelter 365 Cranbrook. Paul has been providing Free Breakfast plus other meals with the generous support of sponsors and a dedicated team of volunteers. Sponsors pay $ 10 per week via etransfer to jopaloblais@gmail.com. There are also a number of local businesses participating in the Pay it Forward Program.

Admission to the fundraiser is $ 40.00 per person with entertainment by Cranbrook’s Premiere Reggae, Ska, Rock, Funk Bank THE MEHDITATIONS and DJ TAYRON. Consider a table of four or a table of eight, tickets are available online www.eventbrite.ca. The event will be held in The Ball Room, there will also be a cash bar and a fabulous meal.

RSVP Louie Cupello email notquitedead@live.ca or Cell (250) 417-9690