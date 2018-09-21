Know it All entertainment listings

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Awakening” by Jeanie Miller, Marianne Rennick, Sue Pighin, Ilene Lowing & Ann Holtby Jones. September 25-October 20 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception September 29 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery

October 6 First Saturday Oktoberfest

Hike in the Nature Park; high tea at Chateau Kimberley, art exhibition opening at Centre 64; Kimberley Heritage Museum; annual Kid’s Parade; Bavarian Festival in the Platzl, live entertainment, face painting, kids creative corker, Imagination Station, art market, story wall, art workshops/demonstrations, beer gardens, Bavarian bar races; Elks Oktoberfest Family Street Dance Party – brats, beer and pretzels. An all ages outdoor community event.

Kimberley Nature Park hikes

Sunday October 7 at 10am – “Chasing the Colours” with Ruth & Kent Goodwin (250-427-5404) Meet at the Nordic Trails parking lot for a 3-hour hike to Dipper Lake and the viewpoint returning by Shannon Trail. Bring water and snack.

Sunday October 14 – “Golden Larch Hike” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048) This hike has two starting points: Nordic Trails parking lot at 9am or the junction of St. Mary’s Lake Road and Matthew Creek at 9:30am. Choose one of these two routes into Horse Barn Valley and Dipper Lake. Take in the golden fall hues of the Western Larch. Bring water & snack.

Saturday, October 13

Bones, Beer and Boogie

Join the Kimberley Rotary Club for their annual fall rib feast. Dance to Ray’s Music at Centennial Hall. This year’s theme is Hats! Hats! Hats! Proceeds to Kimberley Seniors Helping Seniors. Cocktails 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6:30 p.m. Dance 7:30 p.m.

Live at Studio 64

Fall Concert Series

Concert #2: Concert #2: The Clinton Swanson Trio – Blues – September 29

Concert #3: Guy Davis – Blues – October 14

Concert #4: Cecelia LaRochelle Jazz Combo – Jazz – November 17

Each show, 8 p.m. at Studio 64 in Kimberley. Individual ticket $24-$28, series pass $88-$96

Canada’s Blues Queen

Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Key City Theatre

Juno winning Canadian music icon Rita Chiarelli is famous for thrilling audiences across the world as ‘Canada’s Blues Queen’. Chiarelli’s latest concert show has her wowing audiences with her all-star bluesy R&B band, Sweet Loretta. Together, Rita Chiarelli and Sweet Loretta have brought crowds to their feet with an exciting stage show and stellar musicianship.

Saturday, October 6

Mike Delamont

Hell Yeah!

An Evening with the Devil: Key City Theatre

Make Hell Great Again — For more than a decade audiences have heard what God has to say and now it is time to finally hear the other side of the story. The Devil comes up to set the record straight on everything from Marshmallows to Leviticus in a wickedly funny evening of comedy.

Saturday, October 13

Tracy K & Jamie Steinhoff Blues Duo

From the flat lands to the mountains for a few gigs; Blues belter and harmonica heroine Tracy K -Western Canada Music Award Nominee – 2018 Blues Artist of the Year is coming to Kelowna for the Awards Ceremony and has taken a few dates in the valley. She is presenting her duo act this time “round for some traditional kitchen party blues and inspired originals. Expect masterful slide and finger guitar, dobro and authentic sounds of folk blues, anchored by Tracy K’s Joplin-esque vocals and amazing harp skill. Saturday Oct 13, 2018, The Studio Lounge, Heritage Inn Hotel and Convention Centre, Cranbrook, BC. Tickets On Sale @ The Heritage Front Desk, Lotus Books and Just Music. $ 15.00 Advance $ 20.00 @ The Door.

Saturday, November 3

Ken Hamm

Ken Hamm is a highly regarded Canadian acoustic musician currently based in Forget, SK. Ken has 8 CDs of his music, has won numerous awards including a Juno Award and a Great Canadian Blues Artist Award and is touring in concert and workshop presentations. Ken will perform Saturday Nov 3, 2018 at The Studio Lounge, Heritage Inn Hotel and Convention Centre. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets on sale @ The Heritage Front Desk, Lotus Books, Just Music. $ 20.00 Advance. $ 25.00 at the Door

Thursday, November 15

Andrew Collins

Five time JUNO nominee and 7x Canadian Folk Music Award winning mando-maestro Andrew Collins whose Trio just borrowed a page from basic carpentry, hitting the nail on the head with their new, double disc (1 all instrumentals, the other all w/ vocals), cleverly called “Tongue & Groove”. The string-meisters celebrate with a CD release party at the Key City Theatre, Thurs Nov 15 ($25-$35, Royal Alexandra Hall, 57 Van Home St. S., Cranbrook, 718-555-1234 www.keycitytheatre.com )

December 2 and 3

Dean Brody Dean Brody will bring his Dirt Road Acoustic Tour to Key City Theatre on December 2 and 3, presented by Kootenay Concert Connection. A second show was added. Tickets are $78.50 or $66. $140 VIP tickets are also available, but you’ll have to act fast. Tickets on sale now 250-426-7006 or at the box office. Or buy online