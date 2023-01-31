Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues

Fisher Peak Winter Ale

Small but Mighty Concerts .

• Feb. 22 – John Reischman and the Jaybirds

• March 22 – Flint and Feather

• April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

• May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Feb. 8

Ballet Jörgen – Cinderella Key City Theatre

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is a classical ballet with modern, dramatic sensibilities perfect for all balletomane and aspiring ballet dancers!

Bengt Jörgen’s Cinderella is an innovative take on the classic fairy tale. Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of Cinderella and her family relationships.

Returning to the original Russian tradition of having women perform the roles of the stepsisters, Jörgen builds a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses these scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

Glenn Davidson’s set design creates a fantastical environment based on the idea of the natural world reclaiming man-made structures. Inspiration for the set pieces is drawn from ice storms and old growth forests. Costume designs by Robert Doyle playfully echo each character’s personality.

Feb. 11

A Love Affair – A Burlesque Revue

We are purveyors of (almost) nude performance arts mixing dance, theatre, comedy, and luscious sensuality to dress-up and revive the classic art of burlesque entertainment!

Did you watch the movie? Well, don’t! It’s got nothing on us. Burlesque is about creative self expression, embracing all humans at all stages of life, in all shapes and sizes and from various skills and backgrounds. A “catch-all” art form designed to titillate your senses, make you laugh, think, and feel all the feelings.

Book your seats now for another sensational, vaudeville affair brought to you by Deja Louve and Key City Theatre.

Feb. 14

For the Love of Gordon

Valentine’s Day Party

Key City Theatre

A Valentines Day Party featuring a gala reception with appetizers, signature cocktails, silent auction, door prizes and live music by Pretty for the People and Mile High Club. All proceeds will go to the Sheridan Family who are facing financial difficulties due to a medical crisis. Reception starts 6 pm, show starts 7:30 pm. Catered. Tickets $49.

Feb. 16

Lunasa

Key City Theatre

Mark your calendars on February 16, 2023 because the Hottest Irish Acoustic band on the planet is coming to Cranbrook to give you a night you’ll never forget! Lúnasa is internationally acknowledged as being the finest traditional Irish instrumental band of recent times. Their arrangements and unique music create a sound that has propelled Irish acoustic music from familiar into surprising and exciting. Their recordings have been hailed as some of the best and most important world music albums anywhere, while their blend of intelligence, innovation, virtuosity, and passion has brought them to the forefront of Celtic music.

Feb. 23

Rockies Film Festival & Series

Living

Rockies Film Festival & Series presents Living – starring Bill Nighy, who has been nominated for Academy Award Best Actor in this film.

In gloomy postwar London, buttoned-up men of dignity; bowler-hat-wearing worker bees commute in and out of the city with the solemn demeanor of churchgoers. One of them is Williams (Bill Nighy), a dull bureaucrat and head of the Public Works Department.

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7 pm. Sponsored by Save-On Foods. Tickets: $15. This show is general seating.

Feb. 25

J.J. Shiplett

Key City Theatre

Unapologetically himself, the Alberta born singer-songwriter and performer is both bold in range and musical creativity and has a passion and reverence for the art of music and performance that has captured the attention of music fans across the country.

Locals Coffeehouse

Saturday, March 4th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

March 3

‘Kickin’ Round The Kootenays’ album release concert

Key City Theatre lobby

Join Douglas Francis Mitchell for a special show celebrating the release of his album ‘Kickin’ Round The Kootenays,” Friday March 3 in the Key City Theatre lobby. Featuring DFM himself, and special guests the Tunesmiths (DFM and Wally Smith), the Blarney Pilgrims (Rod Wilson, Wally Smith and Robin Sudo), the Confluentials (Christina Blaskovich and Barry Coulter), and Jamie Neve and Dave Prinn). Tickets are on sale at the Key City Theatre.

March 11

Ballet Kelowna: taqəš and Other Works

Set to several songs by Polaris Prize-winning composer and singer Jeremy Dutcher, taqəš (tawKESH) which means “to return something” in Ayajuthem, follows the traditional story Raven Returns the Water,” centred around p̓oho (raven) and walθ (frog). Cameron Fraser-Monroe brings his artistic mind in creating this inspiring and powerful show. The show includes Guillaume Côté’s riveting Bolero, and a new ensemble work by Robert Stephen.

March 14

Women Who LAFF

Key City Theatre

Comedian Jane Stanton, along with Sharon Mahoney and Amber Harper-Young, will be setting the entire Key City Theatre building on belly busting laughs the entire night!

April 11

Locals Coffeehouse

Last show of our season is Saturday, April 8th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Centre 64

Kimberley’s Centre 64 has run into some issues with their furnace and with that, all events for January have been cancelled, and the hope is to reopen in February.

Neal Panton’s exhibition had to be cancelled, and Neal has graciously allowed us to reschedule his exhibition for the fall.

Live@Studio64 Special concert on January 21st: Barney Bentall & Wild Honey will be re-scheduled. When we have the new date, you will be notified if you would like to keep your tickets, or receive a refund.

Cranbrook Arts

A fabulous line up in store for you in the Gallery for 2023. We will be starting off with The Works of Adolphus Burton in partnership with the Cranbrook History Centre. Opening day is Jan 13th with regular Gallery Hours being Fri 12:30 – 4:00, Sat 10:30 – 4:30, Sun 12:30 – 4:00. Stay tuned for dates for both our Show Reception and a Call to Artists for Reflecting at 50: Celebrating Cranbrook Arts 50th Anniversary.

In the Pottery, classes are filling up fast with our first two Wheel Classes selling out! We have wheel classes starting in Feb and Mar that are still open for registration, as well as, a variety of hand building and youth classes too.

Cranbrook Arts is looking for artists interested in paid teaching. If you have a desire to share your art expertise with others, create a fun learning environment, we would love to hear from you. Please reach out to Mo Monique@cranbrookarts.com for more information.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.