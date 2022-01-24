Know It All: A cautious start to the new year in arts and entertainment

Esxcept for a few events, the arts scene is on a bit of a pause right now. But there are some great exhibitions at local galleries, so go have a look.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Challenge Accepted

The challenge that the artists accepted was to create artworks on the theme of ‘keys’. This exhibition runs at Centre 64 until January 29 and the gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. Coming up next in the gallery is Art From The Heart from Gebruary 1 to 26. This is an exbibit from the We Paint Group.

Ballet Jörgen: Romeo and Juliet

February 2

Shakespeare’s tale of love, anguish and revenge is masterfully transformed into Bengt Jörgen’s magical world of ballet. While remaining true to the original story, Jörgen focuses on creating a clear and emotionally driven journey into this timeless classic. Canada’s Ballet Jorgen’s Romeo & Juliet premiered in 1997 and has toured around the world to critical acclaim.

Pictured: ‘Among the Wild Horses ’ oil on canvas, Kimberley to the WildHorse in one painting, by Mike Hepher, on display at Cranbrook Arts.

Cranbrook Arts update

‘In This Together,’ an exhibit from Mike Hepher begins the year at the 1401 Gallery. This dynamic exhibit opens Friday January 14th and runs to February 19th. This is a perfect title for all our experiences over the last two years and is a great reminder to us for 2022. Many Thanks to The Heidout for sponsoring this exhibit.

Little Miss Higgins – The Fire Waltz

February 10

The Fire Waltz is an innovative music experience taken from the five-part podcast miniseries of the same name. Inspired by photos, postcards and journals, this song cycle takes listeners on the journey of a mother from an island in the English channel through a sea filled with warships and across a country to the Great Northern Plains of Canada, all with two little girls in tow.

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival

Respecting COVID but not letting it win is how the festival will be approached this year. Performers will attend in person without audience. Video recordings will be sent away for adjudication by distinguished Canadian arts professionals. Entry deadline is February 1.

Pictured: Cranbrook Community Theatre presents “The Aliens,” by Annie Baker, directed by Duncan Chalmers, opening February 11 at the Studio Stage Door. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Aliens at the Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

February 11

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents the second show of the 2021-22 theatre season with Annie Baker’s award winning drama, “The Aliens”, directed by CCT newcomer Duncan Chalmers. Chalmers has cast Woody Maguire, Will Nicholson and Matt Van Boeyen, who are all familiar to local audiences. Two who are currently appearing in “9 to 5: The Musical” at the Key City Theatre. The other commutes from Kimberley to share his talents. CCT’s presentation of “The Aliens” is sponsored by Just Music.

Canadian Burlesque Cabaret in Cranbrook

February 14

An unforgettable evening of Burlesque, dance, and comedy that celebrates diversity and beauty in all of its forms. Deja Louve has gathered the top Canadian talent in this fabulous showcase.

A Canadian Burlesque Cabaret in Cranbrook. Featuring award winning talent from Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Nelson.

With April O’Peel, Kage Wolfe, Raven Virginia, Sparkle Plenty; and guests Audra Dacity, Backdoor Breena, Beau Creep, Deja Louve, Devery Bess, and the Pinups from Kimberley

Red Sky Performance: Trace

February 22

Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. We are traceable to the very beginnings of the universe, our ancestral origins stretching across the Milky Way to the atoms burning inside of us in the ‘here and now’ on earth. Trace is a highly kinetic contemporary dance work inspired by Indigenous (Anishinaabe) sky and star stories, offering a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution.

Montreal Guitare Trio and California Guitar Trio

March 3

For over 20 years, MG3’s virtuosity, rigour, creativity and impressive stage presence have been winning over audiences around the world. The trio is composed of guitarists Sébastien Dufour, Glenn Lévesque and Marc Morin.

The universe of guitar knows no boundaries for The California Guitar Trio. Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. Comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, the group has established a unique, personal connection with audiences.

Còig

March 12

Còig, one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere traditional groups, is an ensemble of four superb East Coast musicians. In one explosive coming together, what were once solo acts on stage has amalgamated into one electrifying super group.

The Cheng2Duo

March 16

The Cheng2Duo strives to engage the next generation of audiences by pushing the boundaries of traditional concert presentations, exploring dialogues between music and other artistic disciplines, bringing multiple dimensions to live performances, and creating multi-sensory experiences. The duo is committed to showcasing Canadian creations on the international stage, having commissioned new Canadian works and given several world premieres in such renowned venues as New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The Celtic Tenors

March 29

Daryl, James and Matthew are a harmony-based trio, performing an eclectic mix of music, showing great flexibility in melding their voices to suit the appropriate classical, ‘crossover’, folk, Irish and pop genres. The Celtic Tenors have topped the charts around the world, and sold well over a million albums.

Weaver’s Guild Cranbrook Arts

A Weaver’s Guild meets on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. This group sings for fun and will be touring various facilities during the Christmas Season. Everyone is welcome.

Bridge in Kimberley

If you like your entertainment in the form of cards, drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Arts & Culture Grants Now Available.

Columbia Basin – Artists in all disciplines—as well as arts and culture organizations—are invited to apply for funding through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), which delivers the Arts and Culture Program on behalf of Columbia Basin Trust.

The Trust partners with CKCA for the delivery of arts and culture programming, as well as representing the interests of the arts and culture community in the region.

