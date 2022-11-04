King and Queen of the fiddle bring Celtic Christmas to Cranbrook and Vernon

The Family Christmas show of the year is coming to Cranbrook and Vernon this month.

Juno Award winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are hitting the road again to bring back their successful concert series, A Celtic Family Xmas. This intimate and unique show sold out everywhere prior to the pandemic and it will see the duo perform with their incredibly talented children playing Celtic and holiday favourites that are fun for the entire family.

“Christmas is where the whole concept started, and we are very excited to be travelling as a family again” said Leahy. “It’s a perfect time to travel with the children and bring light and happiness to families and fans across the country.”

This year, A Celtic Family Xmas, which contains a theatrical element that will thrillingly traverse time and continents while contextualizing the music and its players, will touch down across Canada including Cranbrook Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Key City Theatre and Vernon Nov. 16 at the Performing Arts Centre.

The accomplished duo has toured extensively over the years both together and separately, selling out venues across the continent. To fans of fiddle music, MacMaster needs no introduction. The order of Canada recipient has released 11 albums, won two Juno Awards, 11 East Coast Music Awards and is a Grammy Award nominee. She has collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma, Jesse Cook, Allison Kraus, Johnny Reid and many many more.

Leahy is a three-time Juno Award winner, with his internationally acclaimed music/dance group. He is widely recognized as one of the best Celtic fiddlers in the world and is widely known for his high energy playing style.

Tickets to A Celtic Family Xmas, presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection, are available in Cranbrook at keycitytheatre.com or by calling 250-426-7006 and in Vernon at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.

