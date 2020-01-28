Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Pictured above: The cast of Cranbrook Community Theatre’s “The Fighting Days,” which runs February 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22nd at The Studio Stage Door 11 – 11th Ave South, Cranbrook. Barry Coulter photo

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Cranbrook Arts is full of hustle and bustle at the 1401 Art Space location (1401 5th Street North) this coming month. There are classes for all ages and creative interests. Some highlights are from Sip and Knit with Henny Hansen on Tuesday Nights from 7-9, Thrummed Mittens on February 1st, Paverpol Sculpture on February 8th, and Acrylics with John de Jong on February 22 & 23rd is always a favorite. For the budding artists there is Tots on Tuesday and Art Afterschool on Tuesday and Wednesday. Register for any of the adventures in inspiration on Eventbrite or come into Cranbrook Arts on 1013 Baker Street.

At our Baker Street location Cranbrook Arts Presents “Being Wild: A Show of Photographic Works by Aaron Oliveri”. Aaron’s goal as a photographer is to share great images, and get people excited about the world we live in. Aaron is a wildlife photographer from Cranbrook, BC. Taking after his father, Aaron started to learn how to photograph in 2012 when he joined his father on a trip to Alaska. Aaron always enjoyed the outdoors but this is when his passion for photography took off. Aaron never knows what he will photograph on his trips but he tries to capture the life, expression, and intensity of the subject. Aaron’s most recent achievement includes taking his first pictures of a lynx with its kittens. It was said of Aaron’s work that “it invokes emotion of the wild reality that surrounds us.” His images are real and natural and remind us of the raw truth of what lies outside of the city lights.” The opening reception of this breathtaking exhibit is on Saturday, February 8th from 1-3 at 1013 Baker Street. Come and talk with Aaron about his work. Refreshments will be served.

Pictured above: Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar play Key City Theatre on Friday, February 14, 2020. Delta Sugar Facebook

In the gallery at Centre 64

Unframed

From January 6 to February 1 is the “Unframed” open exhibition. Next up is “Altered” a group exhibit. New Work by: Jim Webster, Babs Webster, Pat McKinlay, IanMcKinlay, Elaine Rudser, Helen Robertson, Heather Wattie, Colleen Friesen, Gail White, Dave White, Ellen Chase, Dan Chase, Irma de Visser. These artists have explored the concept of “Altered” expressed through a variety of different processes, mediums and techniques. Opening reception February 8, 2 to 4 p.m.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Learn how to dance, Latin-style. Instruction nights are scheduled for January 30 and February 6. Please register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Also coming up is a Latin Dance Nights Valentine’s Party of February 14. Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

Above: Folk rock band Carmanah, along with Douglas Francis Mitchell, play the Winter Ale concert series At Key City Theatre Feb. 19

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

February 19 – Douglas Francis Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

Thursday, January 30

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Mickey and the Bear

7 pm; Key City Theatre; Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com online or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Bridge Interiors. Writer-director Annabelle Attanasio makes an astonishingly assured feature debut with “Mickey and the Bear,” a coming-of-age tale set in Anaconda, Mont., where 17-year-old Mickey (Camila Morrone) lives with her father Hank (James Badge Dale) in a cramped mobile home. As her dad’s chief caretaker — he’s an Iraq War veteran with trauma and addiction issues — Mickey’s daily routine is stretched between his needs, her classes as a high school senior and her after-school job at a local taxidermist’s shop. As this intimate, finely observed story unfolds, it becomes clear that her chief struggle lies in finding a path out of Anaconda — or at least away from her father’s volatile, boundary-less grasp — and ensuring that she won’t end up as a human version of the stuffed, mounted and glassy-eyed creatures she works on every day. This is the kind of small, great movie that goes largely unnoticed upon first release but gets discovered later. Later should start immediately.

Saturday, Feb 1

Key City Theatre

Snowed In Comedy Tour 2020

8 to 10 p.m. Adults $45, Seniors $35.

Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn returns as well as the Great Canadian Laugh Off winner, Paul Myrehaug. 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher is back. We are proud to announce that Debra DiGiovanni, 3 time female comedian of the year and from Video on Trial, will be joining us.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Kimberley Elks Club Jazz

Take Four plays traditional jazz and pop favourites. 7 to 10 p.m. at the Kimberley Elks Club on Howard Stree.

Feb 6, 7, 8

Friends of the Cranbrook Library Book Sale

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library “Winter Madness Sale” will be held in the Manual Training School on Feb. 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm for members only and on Feb. 7 & 8 from 9 am to 4 pm for the General Public. There will be books, Magazines, DVDs, CDs, Audiobooks, Records, Puzzles, Games and Cake Pans. Don’t miss out. Donations of these items are being accepted at the circulation desk in the Library. Good condition is appreciated & magazines two years old or newer are needed. For info Marilyn 250-489-6254.

Feb. 8-21

Cranbrook Community Theatre

The Fighting Days

“The Fighting Days are coming!” — to the stage of Cranbrook Community Theatre. Tickets go on sale soon for this important Canadian play, written by Wendy Lill and Directed by Melodie Hull.

The story is of real life suffragette Francis Marion Beynon. Newly released from her religious father’s tyranny and off to the big city of Winnipeg to live with her sister Lily, Francis experiences all of the new century’s limitations while the drums of war slowly increase volume. Not loud enough to drown out the cries of equality, democracy and votes for women screamed by Francis’ close friend and suffragette Nellie McClung.

The production runs February 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22nd at The Studio Stage Door 11 – 11th Ave South, Cranbrook. All show times are 7:30 p.m., except the matinee on Sunday February 16th.

Purchase show tickets online at www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com/ or at Huckleberry Books.

Evergreen – For Women of a Certain Age

Centre 64 Feb. 9

A fun and informative event designed for the mature woman, Evergreen 2020 will be held at Centre 64, Kimberley, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 pm to 5:00 pm. Cost: $25.00, tickets available at Centre 64 (64 Deer Park Ave., 250-427-4919)

Above: Bluesman Matt Anderson is at the Key City Theatre Feb. 10

Monday, February 10

Key City Theatre

Matt Andersen

7:300 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $48.50. World Renowned Blues Artist Matt Andersen is a powerhouse performer with a giant, soul-filled voice and commanding stage presence. Andersen has shared the stage and toured with the likes of Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, Little Feat, Jonny Lang, Serena Ryder, and many more. Matt Andersen Live is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection in association with 2Day FM.

Thursday, February 13

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Gaza

7 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Save-On Foods, Cranbrook. Directed by Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell. In this cinematic journey through Gaza we unfold a portrait of its ordinary people who attempt to lead meaningful lives beyond the rubble of perennial conflict. Gaza brings together an eloquent, resilient and courageous group of souls, whose struggle, resilience and sense of family goes to the very heart of humanity…a people whose lives are shaped by conflict but not defined by it. Whether some people want to accept reality or not, this documentary accurately portrays the hardships of the Palestinians of Gaza. We know who is responsible, but this film (rightly) focuses on the everyday lives of Palestinians to create a powerful and critical message to anyone concerned with humanity.

Friday, February 14

Key City Theatre

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar

Tickets $35. Winner of 2019 Juno for Blues Album of the Year! Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar are a blues/soul band from Toronto. Martin is the lead singer, songwriter and focal point of the group. A dynamic front-woman, she possesses a stunning voice that is capable of summoning up tidal waves of spine-tingling emotion.

Wellsprings Writing Workshop

Centre 64 Kimberley

February 16 | 9:30 am-4 pm | $60 including catered lunch and champagne | min. 12 participants

Join three local writers for a soul feast of word weaving and art appreciation inside the Altered art exhibit. Engage with the gallery through writing and nourish your creative spirit. Journaling, reflection, wordplay, and free verse activities will be led by writers Lori Craig, Heather Wattie, and Terry Anne Wilson. Artists of the Altered exhibit will share their works and creative processes during lunch.

February 19

FPWACS Carmanah with opener douglas Francis Mitchell

Key City Theatre

Tickets $28 | $26 Members

Carmanah is a Victoria-bred band whose worldly and eclectic take on folk-rock has earned them not only a devout local following, but an increasingly large army of fans from across the country. Named after an ancient Vancouver Island rainforest, the band’s reggae-and-funk-tinged folk has allowed the group to share the stage with acts such as Said the Whale, Wake Owl, and Ziggy Marley. They have blown fans away at other events like Rifflandia, Tall Tree, and Canadian Music Week.

February 22

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Lori Joe

Bring a friend, paint while you sip. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 start. Studio 64, $35 plus GST. Register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

February 22

Symphony of the Kootenays

Cranbrook Divas A Homecoming Key City Theatre

Tickets $32 | $10 Youth

Cranbrook’s own vocal artists, Caitlin McCaughey and Amanda Weatherall will join the Symphony with a program of arias, both classical and pop.

February 25

Shay Kuebler: Epilogos

Key City Theatre

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS

Be transformed by Shay Kuebler – Radical System Art’s – production of EPILOGOS

This innovative and daring performance is a mesmerizing blend of theatre, dance, and martial arts interacting with video and live sound. Using bio-mechanical sensors, the simplest gesture can affect the entire environment – as the company pushes the boundaries of physical performance. Don’t miss this brilliant dance theatre experience!

February 25

Have Camera Will Travel

Travelogue, Centre 64

Vietnam with Julie-Anne Davies, 7:30 p.m. in the theatre

February 28

Live at Studio 64

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919

Saturday, February 29

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Live music at the Elkw with Brass Monkey. saturday, Feb 29, 8 p.m. Tickets available at the Elks Club for $15 .