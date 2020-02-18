Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Shay Kuebler’s Epilogos is a mesmerizing blend of theatre, dance, and martial arts interacting with video and live sound at Key City Theatre on Saturday, February 25. Submitted file

Monday, Feb. 24

Cranbrook Garden Club Meeting

In the hall of the Christ Church Anglican at 46- 13th Avenue South. Next meeting Monday Feb.24th at 7 p.m. Topic: Christian Kimber will discuss composting. Plus plant of the month & door prize! 2020 memberships available at meeting, get yours before March 31st deadline to qualify for sponsor discounts. Come out & join us. For more info e-mail cranbrook.bc.gardenclub@gmail.com & don’t forget to follow us on Facebook – Cranbrook Garden Club

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Cranbrook Arts is full of hustle and bustle at the 1401 Art Space location (1401 5th Street North) this coming month. There are classes for all ages and creative interests. Some highlights are from Sip and Knit with Henny Hansen on Tuesday Nights from 7-9, Thrummed Mittens on February 1st, Paverpol Sculpture on February 8th, and Acrylics with John de Jong on February 22 & 23rd is always a favorite. For the budding artists there is Tots on Tuesday and Art Afterschool on Tuesday and Wednesday. Register for any of the adventures in inspiration on Eventbrite or come into Cranbrook Arts on 1013 Baker Street.

At our Baker Street location Cranbrook Arts Presents “Being Wild: A Show of Photographic Works by Aaron Oliveri”.

For more information about workshops or events happening at both Cranbrook Arts location go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com or catch us on Facebook, Instagram or Eventbrite.2

Ongoing at Cranbrook Arts

1401 Art Space

Monday Painters meet 10 a.m. -1:00pm every Monday $25 monthly

Tots on Tuesday meet 10 a.m. -12 Noon $5 drop in

Art After School, Tuesday and or Wednesday 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Registration required

Upcoming Workshops at 1401 Art Space

Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23rd Acrylics with John de Jong limited registration $125 10 a.m. -4:30 p.m. daily

Saturday February 29th Mindful Makers, Watercolour and Wellness with Nicole Critchley $70 1 -5 p.m.

The Kimberley Arts Council is also looking for a volunteer event organizer for their Da-VIN-Ci paint night. Anyone interest in taking on the job is asked to attended the next paint night on February 22, or contact info@kimberleyarts.com or 250-427-4919.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Altered

In the gallery at Centre 64 is “Altered” a group exhibit. New Work by: Jim Webster, Babs Webster, Pat McKinlay, IanMcKinlay, Elaine Rudser, Helen Robertson, Heather Wattie, Colleen Friesen, Gail White, Dave White, Ellen Chase, Dan Chase, Irma de Visser. These artists have explored the concept of “Altered” expressed through a variety of different processes, mediums and techniques. Next up is ‘New Art Work and 35 Year Restrospective’ by Grant Smith from March 3 to 28. Opening reception March 2, 2 to 4 p.m. Centre 64 Gallery.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

February 19

Carmanah with opener Douglas Francis Mitchell

Key City Theatre

Carmanah is a Victoria-bred band whose worldly and eclectic take on folk-rock has earned them not only a devout local following, but an increasingly large army of fans from across the country. Named after an ancient Vancouver Island rainforest, the band’s reggae-and-funk-tinged folk has allowed the group to share the stage with acts such as Said the Whale, Wake Owl, and Ziggy Marley. They have blown fans away at other events like Rifflandia, Tall Tree, and Canadian Music Week.

Music at the Kimberley Elks

Tall Timbers, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

Kytami EDM show Feb. 22

Brass Monkey Feb. 29

February 22

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Lori Joe

Bring a friend, paint while you sip. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 start. Studio 64, $35 plus GST. Register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. This event is sold out.

February 22

Symphony of the Kootenays

Cranbrook Divas A Homecoming Key City Theatre

Cranbrook’s own vocal artists, Caitlin McCaughey and Amanda Weatherall will join the Symphony with a program of arias, both classical and pop.

February 25

Shay Kuebler: Epilogos

Key City Theatre

Tickets $35 | $29 Big Ticket | $25 Big Ticket PLUS

Be transformed by Shay Kuebler – Radical System Art’s – production of Epilogos

This innovative and daring performance is a mesmerizing blend of theatre, dance, and martial arts interacting with video and live sound. Using bio-mechanical sensors, the simplest gesture can affect the entire environment – as the company pushes the boundaries of physical performance. Don’t miss this brilliant dance theatre experience!

February 25

Have Camera Will Travel

Travelogue, Centre 64

Join Julie Anne Davies – “Northern Vietnam from a Motorbike”. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Feb 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64

February 28

Live at Studio 64

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919

Saturday, February 29

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Live music at the Elks with Brass Monkey. Saturday, Feb 29, 8 p.m. Tickets available at the Elks Club for $15 .

Saturday, Feb. 29

Locals Coffee House

Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

7:30 pm. Tickets will be available for purchase at Huckleberry Books starting Friday February 14th. The show will almost certainly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid being disappointed.

• Grace Cleland

• The Quimbys

• Cole Keilty & Company

• Judy & Bill

• Jon Bisset

• Gemstone Alley

Kimberley Home Grown Music Coffee House

Saturday Feb 29th 8 pm at Centre 64

• Kimberley Community Choir

• The Blarney Pilgrims with Rod Wilson and Wally Smith

• Sharon Harries

• Students of Arne Sahlen; Jordan and Kieran McCauig

• Isabel Enks

• Brian Brons,

• Jane Douglas

• Garry Jacklin

For information about performing at future coffee houses contact Carol at 250-427-2258

Upcoming Spring Events at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort comes alive in the spring with many events! Mark your calendars!

March 14 – Northstar Ski Mo Race

March 22- World’s Longest Glalom Race

March 28 – North Star Days

April 4 & 5 – Spring Splash Festival

Rockies Film Series

March 12

Ordinary Love An extraordinary Tale of Ordinary Love

Thursday, March 12th, 7 pm Key City Theatre. Tickets: $12 at Key City Theatre Box Office, or Online www.keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006. For more information go to www.rockiesfilmfest.com. Sponsored by Bruce Seitz Realter, Royal LePage, East Kootenay Realty

Joan and Tom (Academy Award (R) nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.

Arts and Entertainment