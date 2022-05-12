‘Anything Goes:’ The Key City Theatre’s smash hit of 2019/20. (Barry Coulter photo)

Key City Theatre wants you: Casting call out for auditions

KCT on the hunt for individuals to star in upcoming production on December 31, January 13-15, and 19-21.

Key City Theatre, Home to a handful of memorable productions like Chicago, The Producers, Anything Goes and their latest hit 9 to 5 The Musical is now in the works in bringing another great show that the Cranbrook community will surely enjoy.

Key City Theatre is on the hunt for talented and highly driven individuals to star in their upcoming production on December 31st to January 13-15, and 19-21.

Auditions will be held on:

• Sunday, May 29 from 12 to 3 p.m.

• Monday, May 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

• Sunday, June 5 from 12 to 3 p.m. (for callbacks)

This upcoming musical production will be directed by the brains and artistic prowess of Brenda Burley, who is also the person behind 9 to 5 The Musical, Anything Goes, and so much more!

Rehearsals will run from early September to opening night, New Years Eve!

The theatre welcomes and encourages qualified adult performers of all ethnicities, body types, and genders to audition.

Interested applicants are advised to prepare a short monologue and a broadway style song for their audition. You may check their website for more information and to book your audition at www.keycitytheatre.com

So if you are wanting to be involved in the community and in the arts, head on to the Key City Theatre Website and book your auditions today!

