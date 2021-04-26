Key City Theatre may be dark, but there’s plenty going on

Pictured is Harry Manx, who will be performing live (online) at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook on Friday, April 30th. Tickets are available through the Key City Theatre. (File photo)

Key City Theatre in Cranbrook may remain dark for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is plenty of entertainment being offered by the local theatre to keep you entertained from home.

Tickets are available for this Friday’s performance by musician Harry Manx, which is being recorded live at the Royal Alexandra Hall on April 30. Audience members can tune in online any time after 7 p.m. and the performance will be available to view for the following 48 hours. Tickets are $20 for regular patrons, $14 for big ticket holders and $10 for big ticket plus. Tickets are available on the Key City Theatre website at keycitytheatre.com.

As Key City describes in their event feature, Manx has been called an essential link between the music of east and west, creating musical short stories that wed the tradition of the blues with the depth of classical indian ragas.

As businesses continue to pivot to deal with the ever-changing restrictions surrounding the pandemic, they are calling upon the community to support local. Key City is currently hosting a ‘Raise the Curtain’ raffle with over $6,000 in prizes, aimed at replacing the 30 year-old curtains at the theatre.

There will be 18 draws between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and tickets are $20. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased on the Key City Theatre website or by calling the box office between Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Key City also encourages locals to take advantage of their fellow theatres’ offerings, including the Arts Club theatre’s series of audio plays.

Over the next few months, Arts Club will be releasing four plays that anyone can enjoy from home. Each play is created by a western Canadian playwright who is affiliated with the Emerging Playwrights’ Unit or Silver Commissions project.

You can purchase each audio play for $10 (or all four for $30). Alternatively, you can subscribe to the plays through Spotify or Apple podcasts and receive 15-minute weekly instalments of each show.

As previously announced, Symphony of the Kootenays has been cancelled for the 2021 season. As they wait to return to the stage, host and conductor Jeff Faragher will be hosting an intimate series of conversations and music on a variety of topics in their Green Room series, available online.

Not only that, but past shows are available anytime on the Symphony of the Kootenays YouTube channel.

The box office at Key City is currently closed, as the company said in a statement, to ensure the health and safety of employees. The box office is currently available by telephone at (250) 246-7006. The box office will be refunding tickets purchased to any cancelled events; for re-scheduled events, you have the choice to hang on to your ticket.

For a full calendar of online events and up-to-date information on Key City Theatre, visit their website at keycitytheatre.ca.



