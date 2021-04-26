Pictured is Harry Manx, who will be performing live (online) at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook on Friday, April 30th. Tickets are available through the Key City Theatre. (File photo)

Pictured is Harry Manx, who will be performing live (online) at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook on Friday, April 30th. Tickets are available through the Key City Theatre. (File photo)

Key City Theatre may be dark, but there’s plenty going on

Live online concerts, curtain raffle, audio plays and more available through Key City Theatre

Key City Theatre in Cranbrook may remain dark for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is plenty of entertainment being offered by the local theatre to keep you entertained from home.

Tickets are available for this Friday’s performance by musician Harry Manx, which is being recorded live at the Royal Alexandra Hall on April 30. Audience members can tune in online any time after 7 p.m. and the performance will be available to view for the following 48 hours. Tickets are $20 for regular patrons, $14 for big ticket holders and $10 for big ticket plus. Tickets are available on the Key City Theatre website at keycitytheatre.com.

As Key City describes in their event feature, Manx has been called an essential link between the music of east and west, creating musical short stories that wed the tradition of the blues with the depth of classical indian ragas.

As businesses continue to pivot to deal with the ever-changing restrictions surrounding the pandemic, they are calling upon the community to support local. Key City is currently hosting a ‘Raise the Curtain’ raffle with over $6,000 in prizes, aimed at replacing the 30 year-old curtains at the theatre.

There will be 18 draws between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and tickets are $20. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased on the Key City Theatre website or by calling the box office between Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Key City also encourages locals to take advantage of their fellow theatres’ offerings, including the Arts Club theatre’s series of audio plays.

Over the next few months, Arts Club will be releasing four plays that anyone can enjoy from home. Each play is created by a western Canadian playwright who is affiliated with the Emerging Playwrights’ Unit or Silver Commissions project.

You can purchase each audio play for $10 (or all four for $30). Alternatively, you can subscribe to the plays through Spotify or Apple podcasts and receive 15-minute weekly instalments of each show.

As previously announced, Symphony of the Kootenays has been cancelled for the 2021 season. As they wait to return to the stage, host and conductor Jeff Faragher will be hosting an intimate series of conversations and music on a variety of topics in their Green Room series, available online.

Not only that, but past shows are available anytime on the Symphony of the Kootenays YouTube channel.

The box office at Key City is currently closed, as the company said in a statement, to ensure the health and safety of employees. The box office is currently available by telephone at (250) 246-7006. The box office will be refunding tickets purchased to any cancelled events; for re-scheduled events, you have the choice to hang on to your ticket.

For a full calendar of online events and up-to-date information on Key City Theatre, visit their website at keycitytheatre.ca.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TV show films West Kootenay hunting trip

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka reacts to provinical budget

Kootenay East MLA notes lack of attention to mining and natural resource sector

Pictured is Harry Manx, who will be performing live (online) at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook on Friday, April 30th. Tickets are available through the Key City Theatre. (File photo)
Key City Theatre may be dark, but there’s plenty going on

Live online concerts, curtain raffle, audio plays and more available through Key City Theatre

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits West Kootenay homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home near Christina Lake, B.C.

The Mount Baker Green Alliance and the Sunrise Rotary Club planted to trees on the island at Idlewild Park on Friday, April 23. (Barry Coulter photo)
MBSS, Sunrise Rotary, plant trees in Idlewild

One of Cranbrook’s greenest parks — Idlewild — is greener, after a… Continue reading

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Most Read