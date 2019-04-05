Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Submitted

Hot on the heels of the smash hit Chicago, the dream team at Key City Theatre is at it again. The next big musical promises to be boatloads of fun. Key City Theatre will be ringing in the New Year 2020 with the classic Broadway hit, Anything Goes.

The production will once again be in the hands of Director, Brenda Babinski, who is excited to get on board another big project. According to Babinski, it’s all about building relationships and creating community. “The cast and crew start as strangers and along the way they become a family. Even with their very busy lives, these people come together 2 or 3 times a week for 5 months and do it because they have fun being part of such a great group. Having a really fun musical to present at the end of it is just the cherry on top.”

Galen Olstead, Managing Director of Key City Theatre has served as Producer for both Chicago and 2018’s The Producers and will don the hat again for Anything Goes. Olstead is enthusiastic about the production choice. “After the successes of the Producers and Chicago, we certainly have some big expectations to fulfill. But this is a classic script with some brilliant songs. I love Cole Porter – he practically defines style and fun.”

Creating productions in house is a step in a new direction for the Key City Theatre. “It’s taken us back to a place where we are more part of the community, but also raises the stakes as we push boundaries on lighting, sound, set design… choreography. The best part is seeing people I know have fun.” Olstead maintains the challenges of assembling the right team is worth the effort. “The January production is different than anything else we do – so it’s like exercising our theatre muscles. It takes effort and persistence to be able to do it but in the end it’s worth it.”

Anything Goes features music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl. A hilarious, shipboard romp wrapped around one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores, Anything Goes is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely.

Set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer and former evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, who is unfortunately engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

Cranbrook audiences will be swept away by the timeless music of Cole Porter with crooners like I Get a Kick Out of You, All Through the Night, It’s De-Lovely, the rousing, spine tingling Blow Gabriel Blow and the showstopping title tune: Anything Goes. Filled with humour, hi-jinx, and toe- tapping dance numbers, Anything Goes is the perfect antidote to a long, cold Kootenay winter.

Hitting the Key City Theatre stage with the Gala New Years Eve opening night December 31, and running January 10, 11, 12, 17 & 18, 2020.

Auditions will be held at Key City Theatre May 27 and 31 and there are roles available for all ages and levels of ability. If you are interested in joining the cast or crew send an email to brenda@keycitytheatre.com to set up an audition and to get more information.