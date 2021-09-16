Key City Theatre celebrates 30th season with dance, theatre, music and comedy

Seven performances at Royal Alexandra Hall, Key City in October and early November

Barney Bentall (pictured) will return after a half-decade off, with opener Wild Honey on October 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30p.m. at the Royal Alexandra Hall. (Mark Maryanovich file)

Key City Theatre is celebrating their 30th season with a bevy of performances for small audiences in October and November.

There will be dance, theatre, Latin pop, roots, gypsy jazz, bluegrass and comedy to choose from as Key City kicks heads into the fall season.

“This is just the start of our thrilling 30th season at Key City Theatre and we will be announcing more shows as the season progresses,” Key City said in a release, adding to stay tuned for details on their New Year’s Eve Gala.

Key City will be requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19, as required by provincial health orders. All attendees at events will need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend.

Ballet Jorgen – Creations in Isolation will kick off the season with two performances on October 3 (3p.m. and 7p.m.).

‘Josephine’ – A burlesque cabaret dream play will take place on October 13 at 7:30p.m.

Smithers-based musician Alex Cuba will play on October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Barney Bentall will return after a half-decade off, with opener Wild Honey on October 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30p.m.

The Marc Atkinson Trio will follow on October 23 at 7:30p.m.

John Reischman and the Jaybirds will play on October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

All of the previously mentioned events take place at the Royal Alexandra Hall.

Last but not least, ‘Straight Outta Lockdown’ – a night of comedy – will take place at the Key City Theatre Gallery Stage on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. The comedy night will feature Lisa Baker and Mark McCue (18+).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.keycitytheatre.com or by calling the box office at (250) 426-7006, 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Monday to Friday.



