Jess Moskaluke brings Mapdot tour to Cranbrook

Moskaluke and Tyler Joe Miller set to perform at Western Financial Place this November

Canadian country music singer Jess Moskaluke is set to perform in Cranbrook at the end of November.

Moskaluke will be in town as part of her Mapdot tour, and she will be performing alongside Tyler Joe Miller.

“The tour announcement arrived last month on the heels of Moskalukes’ single release of the southern twang infused, breakup anthem ‘Knock Off’,” the City of Cranbrook said in a release. “Citing déjà vu from an ex-lover’s replacement for the real thing, the track and recently released video, displays a revamped sound for the JUNO Award-winning and multiple CCMA Award-winning artist who continuously breaks barriers with her versatility, recently channeling a more pop-rock inspired country.”

Moskaluke will play at Western Financial Place on November 29, 2022.

Tickets will be available on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. through tickets.cranbrook.ca and are $45 (plus service charges).

