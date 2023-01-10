Director James Cameron poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in London, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Director James Cameron poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in London, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

James Cameron, Sarah Polley among Canadian filmmakers vying for Golden Globes

Awards program back on the air after one-year hiatus

Several big Canadian names are competing at tonight’s Golden Globes, as the film and TV awards show attempts a comeback after a year off the air.

Among the high-profilenames is James Cameron, who is vying for the best director award for his sci-fi epic “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is also up for best drama motion picture.

Also in the running is Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley, who is nominated for best screenplay with her female-led drama, “Women Talking.” The film also received a nod for best score.

Competing in the best animated feature category is the Toronto-set coming-of-age adventure “Turning Red” by Canadian animator Domee Shi.

On the performance front, Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser is up for best actor for his leading role in Darren Aronofsky’s film “The Whale,” while Vancouver’s Seth Rogen is nominated for best supporting actor in the limited series “Pam & Tommy.”

Meanwhile, Martin Short is contending for best actor in a TV comedy series for his turn as an eccentric theatre director in “Only Murders in the Building.”

NBC did not broadcast last year’s Golden Globes after an expose by the Los Angeles Times alleged ethical improprieties within the show’s organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The report also found that the group included no Black members.

Now, the group says it’s expanded and diversified its membership and voting process, and has a new strict code of conduct in place. Celebrities are expected to attend, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the show, airing on NBC and Citytv in Canada.

—Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’

Movies and TV

Previous story
New this week to entertain your eyes and your ears

Just Posted

Randall Hopley covers his face as he is taken into his sentencing hearing the courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C. in this photo taken Wednesday, July 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Parole board recommends charge against sex offender Hopley, who abducted Sparwood boy

Top row, left to right: Dan Powell, Chalet GM; Ray and Rico Naito of Surprise Point Brewery; Tammy and Mark Wicheruk, Tare Necessities. Middle row, left to right: Hailee McKinnon, Kootenay Grounds; Chelsea Marie Blackmore, Koots Roots Community Co-op; Gord Holmes of the 3 93 Dairy Bar in Elko. Bottom row, left to right: Ty Kreutzer and Justin Keeler of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Shivan Hill, Moyie Fish and Chips; Darian Pestell, Nourished by Heirloom.
Kootenay Regional Business Roundup: Top 10 Business Posts of 2022

Pictured Left to Right: Back Row: Assistant Coach Darin Conroy, Carter Chown, Jayden Logodi, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Vinny Fiorentino, Liam Wienke, Josh Kallies, Grayson Meisner, Nick Vopat, Aidan McKay, Rhys Williams, Head Coach Jeff Keiver Front Row: Brody Taylor, Caden Williams, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Brennan Koch Missing: Assistant Coach Charlie Cooper
Cranbrook U18 Bucks capture gold at Trail tournament

Removing an old tree turned into an outdoor learning experience for students with St. Mary’s Independent Catholic School. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Honouring the ‘Grandmother Tree’