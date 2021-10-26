Diljit Dosanjh in a scene from the comedy movie “Honsla Rakh,” which is set and filmed in Metro Vancouver. (photo: imdb.com)

It’s a hit: Vancouver-set Punjabi comedy movie breaks box-office record with Surrey talent

‘Honsla Rakh’ stars Diljit Dosanjh as a divorced dad caring for a baby on his own

Filmed and set in Vancouver, one Punjabi-language comedy movie is setting box-office records in India.

The rom-com “Honsla Rakh” (which means “be patient” in English) stars Diljit Dosanjh as a divorced father looking for love while raising his son on his own.

Since its worldwide release in mid-October, “Honsla Rakh” has been a hit.

The movie “broke box office records as it became the highest opening Punjabi film ever,” according to a report on boxofficeindia.com. Eleven days in, the worldwide gross was close to ₹38.75 crore, or US$5.1 million.

Surrey sites and people have prominent roles in “Honsla Rakh.”

“My fav part of the entire film was how everything in the film, from the locations, supporting actors, the music producer, and dancers was all Surrey-based,” tweeted 5X Festival manager Harpo Mander.

In North America, the movie reached #7 in weekend box office numbers last week, according to tribute.ca.

Dosanjh tweeted his satisfaction with the “North Indian Film of the Year” numbers on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and some of his 5.3 million follows offered their congratulations.

On YouTube, the “Honsla Rakh” trailer has been viewed more than 26 million times.

The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa (as Jasmine, a yoga teacher) and Shehnaaz Gill (as Sweety, a fashion designer and ex-wife of Yenkey Singh, Dosanjh’s character).

Filming of ‘Honsla Rakh’ was done in Metro Vancouver last March and April, with Amarjit Singh as director and Dosanjh producing.

In Surrey, the 145-minute movie is showing at Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill and also Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford Surrey.


