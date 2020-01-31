The International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Kimberley and Cranbrook in February. (Corey Bullock file)

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

The 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) returns to Kimberley and Cranbrook this February, hosted by Fly Fusion Magazine.

IF4 will feature ten exclusive films, each six to 16 minutes in length, produced by professional film-makers from across the globe. Each film showcases the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Jennifer Bird, Executive Producer of Bird Marketing Group, which hosts the film festival, says that the showcasing the event in Kimberley and Cranbrook is special because the company is based out of Cranbrook.

“IF4, Fly Fusion’s home, is in Cranbrook, so it’s pretty special that we get to host two screenings of the films locally,” said Bird. “This is home. Not only that, but the films will be showcased in 120 different locations world-wide, and some of the talent is local as well.”

READ MORE: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

She referenced one of the films, ‘The Bull Run’ which features a local Kootenay river.

“Of course, the river remains un-named in the film as to not give out its secret location, but it’s great that we are able to showcase a local river that many will recognize as soon as they see it,” Bird explained.

The film’s description explains that ‘The Bull Run’ follows well-known angler Meredith McCord through the dense forests and fast-moving streams of the Rocky Mountains, north of the 49th Parallel, in pursuit of her first bull trout. ‘The Bull Run’ captures the essence of the wilderness and adventure of fly fishing at the base of the rugged Rocky Mountains.

The other films being featured include ‘Particles and Droplets’, ‘Travels with Charlie’, ‘AK30’, ‘The Mend’, ‘Aurora Fontinalis’, ‘Iqualuk’, ‘Nine Foot Rod’, and ‘Poetry in Motion’.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be coming to the Kimberley Conference Centre on February 22, and the Key City Theatre on February 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the nearly two hour fly-fishing adventure starting at 7. General admission tickets are $15 and available online at flyfilmfest.com or in person at St. Mary Angler and Mountain Man Sports in Cranbrook. Tickets will also be available for $20 at the door.

To view trailers for all of the films, visit flyfilmfest.com.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Just Posted

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

Coach Greg McAulay reflects on the past 20 years in curling

McCaulay is in Cranbrook this week, coaching the Dennis Rink in the 2020 BC Curling Championships

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 26 – Feb 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook Home Depot donates $12K to Street Angel

Cranbrook Home Depot and the Ktunaxa Nation have collaborated for another successful… Continue reading

City to apply for grant in order to purchase two sculptures

City council agreed to apply for grant funding for the Columbia Basin… Continue reading

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Most Read