Bud Abbott (left) was received the first to ever be presented Abbott Award, for Lifetime Achievement, at the inaugural Abbott Awards ceremony celebrating Cranbrook Community Theatre, Sunday, May 27, at the Key City Theatre. Paul Kershaw (right), was presented with Director of the Year for his production of “A View From The Bridge.” Barry Coulter photos

Inaugural Abbott Awards celebrate vibrant Cranbrook theatre scene

Cranbrook Community Theatre gala event hands out awards in a dozen categories.

The local dramatic arts was celebrated in gala fashion Sunday, May 30, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook

Cranbrook Community Theatre held its inaugural Abbott Awards ceremony, honouring participants in the vibrant local theatre scene and handing out awards in a dozen categories.

The Abbott Awards, named after one of Cranbrook Community Theatre’s founding members and long-time actor Bud Abbott, are individually handcrafted by local artist Rob Toller, and featured a pewter tear-dropped shaped figure atop a wooden base.

Cranbrook Community Theatre presented four plays this season, October through May. They included View From The Bridge, The Producers, Plaza Suite, and The Sunshine Boys.

The Abbott Awards were hosted by Trevor Lundy.

Bud Abbott himself received the first ever Abbott Award to be presented— for Lifetime Achievement. The award was presented by Jim Cameron, and sponsored by Golden Life Management.

Other awards:

• Favourite Supporting Actress; sponsored by Maggie Melnychuk Professional Law Corp; presented by Michael Prestwich; awarded to Emily Bohmer.

• Favourite Supporting Actor; sponsored by Kimberley Gymnastics Society; presented by Brenda Babinski; awarded to David Booth

• Favourite Set Design; sponsored by Cranbrook Flooring; presented by Elizabeth Ross; awarded to Kirsten Taylor

• Favourite Costumes; sponsored by Victoria Avenue Dental; presented by Melodie Hull; awarded to Joanne Wilkinson

• Favourite Poster; sponsored by Casey’s Greenhouses; presented by Chris Tullock; awarded to Sioban Staplin

• Favourite Newcomer; sponsored by Kootenay Therapy Center; presented by Marge Kemp; awarded to Nicole Jung

• Volunteer of the Year; sponsored by The Heidout; presented by Trevor Lundy; awarded to Kevin Higgins

• Favourite Actress; sponsored by Brook PR; presented by Bob McCue and Carter Gulseth; awarded to Michelle Hepp McCue

• Favourite Actor, sponsored by Isaac Hockley – Real Estate Professional; presented by Galen Olstead; awarded to Alexander Gilmour

• Favourite Director, sponsored by St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino awarded to Paul Kershaw, director of View From The Bridge.

• Favourite Production, sponsored by City of Cranbrook; awarded to Galen Olstead for The Producers.

CCT took the opportunity Sunday evening to announce its upcoming 2018/19 season, which will feature three plays spaced out over the fall, winter and spring. Trevor Lundy will direct The Tin Woman, a Canadian play written by Sean Grennan. Michelle McCue will direct The Diary of Anne Frank (dramatization by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett) and Alexander Gilmour will direct Amigo’s Blue Guitar, by Joan MacLeod. Auditions for the upcoming season will be held next month. Watch the Townsman for details.

Previous story
Moving towards a spectacular Sam Steele Days

Just Posted

Inaugural Abbott Awards celebrate vibrant Cranbrook theatre scene

Cranbrook Community Theatre gala event hands out awards in a dozen categories.

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

VIDEO: College of the Rockies expands early childhood education

Province funds $130,000 that will double capacity of ECE program

Cranbrook writer wins national book prize

Full Curl by Dave Butler has won the 2018 Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Crime Novel.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Beaches empty as Storm Alberto approaches Gulf Coast

The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday

Trump tweets that Trump-Kim summit is back on the table

US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

Most Read

  • Inaugural Abbott Awards celebrate vibrant Cranbrook theatre scene

    Cranbrook Community Theatre gala event hands out awards in a dozen categories.