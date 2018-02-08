How Suite It Is

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite,” opening Friday, Feb. 9 at the Studio Stage Door

Cranbrook Community Theatre welcomes February with its production of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite,” opening tonight, Friday, Feb. 9 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

CCT’s latest play is a three-act comedy based in the same ritzy New York Hotel room, but with each act a different story with different characters, and in this case a different director.

“Plaza Suite” looks at relationships, marriage, romance and weddings on the verge of going terribly wrong, presented in Neil Simon’s comic repartée, and features (pictured from left) Corey Bullock, Jelena Jensen, Carter Gulseth, Elizabeth Ross, Peter Schalk, Kimberly Frixel, Paul Heywood, Nicole Jung and Mark Casey.

Directed by Barry Coulter (Act I), Thom McCaughey (Act II) and Michelle McCue (Act III), and produced by Trevor Lundy.

Showtimes 7:30. Runs Feb. 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18 (2 pm) 21, 22, 23 24. Tickets at Lotus Books. See more in next week’s Townsman.