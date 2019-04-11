Musicians Evan Freeman (right) and Eily Aurora (left) will be performing at the Day Inn in Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 (Facebook file).

‘Home Shall Be Here’ project touring to Cranbrook

Musicians Evan Freeman and Eily Aurora focus on a sound inspiring mental health.

A new and unique sound is coming to the at the Days Inn Ballroom in Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 featuring touring musicians Evan Freeman and Eily Aurora.

The duo are touring their project titled ‘Home Shall be Here’, which focuses on connecting people to their body, community and planet.

Freeman says it’s all about “claiming our home here on Earth”.

He explained that he and Aurora were compelled to create the project after the suicides of two of their best friends.

“Both were close musical collaborators, talented multi-instrumentalists and community leaders,” he said. “Losing them affected us deeply and fragmented our artistic community. It also woke us up to the shocking statistics of depression, anxiety and suicice locally and globally.”

Freeman says that the performance will have elements of meditation, participation and dancing.

“Elements of the performance will address mental health,” he said, adding that they work with the Canadian Mental Health Association and local, private councillors to ensure that anyone who needs support is represented.

“As professional musicians, creative expression has been a critical way of maintaining our own mental health,” Freeman said. “We try to help others by sharing our music, messages of hope and creative resources through these performances.”

Freeman is both a singer and songwriter, based out of Calgary, that has been performing for 15 years. Aurora is a Keltic and Chinese-style harpist, also based in Calgary, and has been performing across North America for the past 10 years.

“Eily plays both harps simultaneously and she has created a device that connects her music to living plants which creates an interactive element to performances,” said Freeman.

READ MORE: Know it All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

The two are touring across B.C. and Alberta for the months of April and May and Freeman says they are excited to share their music with the community.

The show runs 6:30-9:30 p.m. and tickets are $30. Tickets and information are at www.INNER-ROAR.ca

