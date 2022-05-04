High School, like you’ve never seen it, yet like you’ve always remembered it

The cast of MBSS’s “High School Musical.” Wild Drama’s latest production opens opens at the Key City Theatre, runs May 5-7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. Photos by Barry Coulter

Wild Drama is bringing all the thrills, chills, art, culture, sports, emotion and rivalry of the high school experience to the stage this week. High school like you’ve never seen it before, and yet like you’ve always remembered it.

“High School Musical” opens Thursday, May 5, at the Key City Theatre, and brings all the thrillHigh School Musical highlights the challenges that many young people face in high school – that of learning about what you’re good at and not having enough time for it all, giving your friends space to do what they need to do, and accepting others’ differences.

Leading the cast are Garron Stuart as Troy Bolton and Kaylee Davis as Gabriella Montez. Abby Lalach and Hudson Gross portray Ryan and Sharpay Evans. The rest of the cast is rounded out by a host of talented students. It is wonderful to have a room full of singing, dancing students again!

Mary Hamilton directs, Kaley Wasylowich directs the music and choreography is supplied by Jacqueline Morrow. Dalton Hamilton leads stagecraft students in providing sets and props.

“High School Musical” runs May 5-7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets on sale now and will be available in person at the Key City Theatre Box office, online at their website, or by calling (250) 426-7006.