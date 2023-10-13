Hicks sparks tour of firsts visiting Vernon, Cranbrook

Tim Hicks isn’t used to the fancier-type venues he’ll be playing this round, which would normally never have his redneck type in their fine establishments.

“Usually they wouldn’t let me into a place like a theatre for fear that my fans might burn it down,” said the Canadian country star on his Campfire Troubadour Tour.

It’s a first, among many, for the multi-platinum, five time JUNO Award nominee, who is foregoing the bigger venues to reach his loyal fans.

“It was a conscious thing to go, ‘where else can we go that we haven’t gone before and reach some people we haven’t reached before,’” said Hicks, who has been playing at the national level for 10 years in his 28 as a musician.

Like Vernon and Cranbrook.

This tour is for those who aren’t always able to make it to the bigger venues that generally draw concerts.

“These folks are spending their hard-earned money to come be entertained by us,” said Hicks, whose performance in Vernon is a first.

With support from rising B.C. artist Teigen Gayse, Hicks hits the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Wednesday, Oct. 25 (only the second stop in his cross-Canada tour following Sidney). Following his Okanagan visit, Hicks hits Cranbrook Oct. 26 before moving east towards his hometown of Niagara Falls, ON.

He’s thrilled to hear that Vernon fans will be able to enjoy their beverages in the theatre, a newly implemented transition at the centre.

It’s only fitting since, “I’m singing about whisky and beer.”

Backed by just two of his band members in a stripped-back acoustic setting, Hicks says “this kind of show is very loose – I can just call it out.”

He also explains that the atmosphere is different between east and west.

“Every province has its own vibe,” said the husband, and father of two.

But, he adds, “Canadian country fans are pretty much cut from the same cloth and very loyal.”

Rounding out a decade of hits such as Yee To The Haw and Shake This, Hicks is honoured to be able to still hit the stage.

“It’s humbling just the fact that people are still interested. It’s like winning the lottery getting to do what you love every day.”

But it hasn’t always been so easy for Hicks.

Playing bars and dives for years started to wear on him in the early days, to the point where he asked his wife to get him an interview where she worked.

“I’ve had lots of low moments.”

It was his bride who pushed him to keep pursuing his dream, even when he went to Nashville when his son was just five. And for that he is forever grateful.

