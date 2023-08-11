Barry Coulter photo

Helix kicks off Rock The Kootenays

These hard rocking cats crossed the world and travelled time to open up Cranbrook’s inaugural Rock the Kootenays Classic Rock Festival. Helix takes the stage at Western Financial Pace, Friday, August 11. Barry Coulter photos

 

Helix, Aug. 11. Barry Coulter photo

