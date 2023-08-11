Helix kicks off Rock The Kootenays

These hard rocking cats crossed the world and travelled time to open up Cranbrook’s inaugural Rock the Kootenays Classic Rock Festival. Helix takes the stage at Western Financial Pace, Friday, August 11. Barry Coulter photos
These hard rocking cats crossed the world and travelled time to open up Cranbrook’s inaugural Rock the Kootenays Classic Rock Festival. Helix takes the stage at Western Financial Pace, Friday, August 11. Barry Coulter photos
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.