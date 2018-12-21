Heavy Metal: The return of the TubaFest

Barry Coulter

This will be the heaviest metal concert of the season — the return of A Christmas season TubaFest, set for Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 29.

Between 2 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, Plumbers Union Brass — a tuba ensemble made up of musicians from Nelson, Revelstoke, Creston, Invermere and Cranbrook — will perform a scintilating selection of Christmas standards and other popular tunes on tuba, euphonium and sousaphone.

This year’s edition of the concert will be led by Steen Jorgensen.

Christmas Season Tuba Fest serves as a fundraiser for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Food Bank.

A Christmas Season TubaFest — music in the delightful lower registers will fill the air at Fort Steele Heritage Town’s Wild Horse Theatre Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, between 2 and 3 pm.